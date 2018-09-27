Medicrea : Hosts First-Ever Spine Artificial Intelligence Focused Meeting in Lyon, France

The Medicrea® Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 -
ALMED), pioneering the transformation of spinal surgeries through
Artificial Intelligence, predictive modeling and patient specific
implants with its UNiD™ ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) proprietary
software platform, services and technologies, announced today that it
hosted the first-ever Spine Artificial Intelligence Focused Meeting in
Lyon, France, from Aug 30 – Sept 1, 2018.
MAIA
(Medicrea Artificial Intelligence and Analytics) is the first
industry-meeting of its kind focused on discussing the role of
artificial intelligence in the treatment of complex spinal deformities.
The company also demonstrated its proprietary UNiD ASI™ (Adaptive Spine
Intelligence) technology. With 20 international surgeons hand-picked by
the chairmen as thought leaders in the field, MAIA’s first annual
edition was a success.
“Medicrea just concluded a highly successful and educational meeting in
Lyon”, stated Dr Chris Ames, MD, Director of spinal tumor and spinal
deformity surgery at UCSF Medical Center, CA. “Participants heard
thought leading presentations and took part in stimulating round-tables
focused on the spine market A.I.-led revolution.”
MAIA was chaired by renowned surgeons in spine surgery, including Dr
Chris Ames, MD, Director of spinal tumor and spinal deformity surgery at
UCSF Medical Center, CA; Dr Vedat Deviren, MD, Professor of Orthoepedic
Surgery at the UCSF Spine Center, CA; and co-chaired by Dr Evalina
Burger, MD, Professor and Vice Chair of Orthopedics at the University of
Colorado, CO and Dr Christopher Kleck, MD, Assistant Professor,
Associate Program Director, Co-Director Spine Fellowship at UC Denver,
CO.
The faculty also featured 4 additional leaders, including Dr Justin
Smith, MD, Professor in the Department of Neurological Surgery and
Co-Director of the Spine Fellowship program and Co-Director of the UVA
Spine Center, VA; Dr Rajiv Sethi, MD, Spinal Surgeon, Neuroscience
Institute, and Medical Director, Neuroscience Institute at Virginia
Mason, WA; Dr Jean-Charles Le Huec, MD, PhD, Chief of Spine Unit and
chairman of Department of Orthopaedic and Traumatology at the Bordeaux
University Hospital, France and Dr Ferran Pellise, MD, PhD, Director of
the Vertebral Column Institute of the Hospital Quirónsalud of Barcelona,
Spain.
For its first annual MAIA meeting, Medicrea managed to assemble an
incredible team of thought leaders. The topics discussed, and the
technology presented got attendees excited about the future of spine
care. With its proprietary UNiD ASI™ technology, Medicrea started
revolutionizing the spine world by developing a model taking into
consideration compensatory mechanisms to individually predict each
patient’s outcomes.
Dr Khaled Kebaish, MD, Division Chief, Orthopaedic Spine Surgery and
Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital, MD said “I
was really impressed by how far Medicrea has already come regarding
application of artificial intelligence to spine. They’ve developed an
A.I. platform called the UNiD Hub. The Hub digests scientific data to
generate intelligent surgical planning through machine learning while
simultaneously allowing you to perform detailed, custom analyses of your
cases and manage the entire workflow from start to finish. Not only does
it change the clinical
workflow, it makes it more efficient and increase productivity.”
During this course, Medicrea also shared some early, and very promising,
data regarding rod breakage incidence. By
simulating surgical strategies using proprietary data and algorithms
taking into consideration patients’ optimal sagittal alignment and
compensatory mechanisms, Medicrea produces a patient-specific rod
mechanically bent. This process preserves the rod’s full integrity, and
limits stress points that could lead to rod fracture once implanted into
the patient.
“Medicrea is the first spine company to make custom rods for precise
correction of spinal deformity. In the future, one will be able to plan
and efficiently correct a specific spinal deformity safely” added Dr
Munish Gupta, MD, Mildred B. Simon Distinguished Professor of
Orthopaedic Surgery, Professor of Neurological Surgery and Co-director
of Pediatric and Adult Spinal Deformity Service at Washington University
Hospital, MO.
“Medicrea is proud to have welcomed some of the world’s top spine
surgeons to its first annual MAIA.” Said Denys Sournac, Chief Executive
Officer of Medicrea. He also added “Artificial Intelligence is prone to
become a key component of our everyday life, and we are excited to work
with this amazing group of surgeons to bring our spine A.I- based
solutions to the rest of the world”.
About Medicrea (www.medicrea.com)
Through the lens of predictive medicine, Medicrea leverages its
proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning
technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and
scientific data. The Company is well-placed to streamline the efficiency
of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in
the operating room.
Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, Medicrea is a Small and Medium
sized Enterprise (SME) with 210 employees worldwide, which includes 50
who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing
facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D-
printed titanium patient-specific implants.
For further information, please visit: Medicrea.com.
Medicrea is listed on
EURONEXT Growth Paris
ISIN: FR 0004178572
Ticker: ALMED
LEI: 969500BR1CPTYMTJBA37
Medicrea is traded on
OTCQX Best Market
Tickers: MNRTY & MRNTF
