Medicrea International : 03/08/2020 Medicrea announces the appointment of an independent expert

MEDICREA ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF AN INDEPENDENT EXPERT

Lyon and New York, August 3, 2020 - The MEDICREA® Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 - ALMED ; OTCQX Best Market -MRNTF), pioneering the transformation of spinal surgery through Artificial Intelligence, predictive modeling and patient specific implants with its UNiD™ ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) proprietary software platform, services and technologies, announces the appointment of an independent expert.

Following the announcement of the voluntary and friendly cash tender offer for the shares of Medicrea International (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 - ALMED, PEA-PME eligible, and OTCQX: MRNTF) (the "Company") by Medtronic (NYSE): MDT), details of which are provided in the press release dated July 15, 2020 (the "Offer"), and due to the existence of conflicts of interest related to the Offer within the Board of Directors of the Company, it has been decided to appoint an independent expert to prepare a report on the financial terms of the Offer in accordance with the provisions of articles 261-1 I and following articles of the general regulations of the French markets authority (the « AMF») and AMF Instruction DOC-2006-08, as amended on February 10, 2020. The report will contain a valuation of the Company targeted by the Offer based on a multi-criteria approach including the implementation of valuation methods and the examination of valuation references.

The Board of Directors, in accordance with article 261-1 III. of the AMF general regulations, set up on July 20,

2020 an ad hoc committee composed of the following members:

François-Régis ORY - Independent Director - Chairman of the ad hoc committee

ORY - Independent Director - Chairman of the ad hoc committee Patrick BERTRAND - Director

Christophe BONNET - Independent Director

It is specified that the purpose of the ad hoc committee is to propose the appointment of an independent expert to the Board of Directors, to monitor the work of the expert and to prepare a draft reasoned opinion.

The Board of Directors, on the proposal of the ad hoc committee, appointed Orfis as independent expert in charge of preparing the report on the fairness of the Offer.

The independent expert's report and the reasoned opinion of the Company's Board of Directors will be included in the draft reply memorandum that will be prepared and submitted to the AMF for approval.

About MEDICREA® (www.medicrea.com)

Through the lens of predictive medicine, MEDICREA® leverages its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data. The Company is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.

Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, MEDICREA® is a Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME) with 175 employees worldwide, which includes 35 who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D-printed titanium patient- specific implants.

1