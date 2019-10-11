Medicrea International : 11/10/2019 Medicrea Reports Third Quarter 2019 Sales

MEDICREA REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2019 SALES

THIRD QUARTER SALES AT €8.2M: +20% (+17% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE) ON A COMPARABLE

BASIS VS Q3 2018

BASIS VS Q3 2018 USA SALES INCREASED BY +28% IN THE THIRD QUARTER (+22% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE) VS Q3 2018

500 UNiD™ SURGERIES DURING THE THIRD QUARTER ALONE / 4,500 SURGERIES SINCE THE COMMERCIAL LAUNCH

OBJECTIVE OF 5,000 UNiD™ SURGERIES ON A CUMULATIVE BASIS BY END OF 2019 CONFIRMED

Lyon and New York, October 11th, 2019 - The Medicrea Group (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0004178572 - ALMED; OTCQX Best Market - MRNTF), pioneering the digital transformation of spinal surgery through artificial Intelligence, predictive modeling and patient specific implants with its UNiD ASI™ (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) proprietary software platform, services and technologies, publishes sales for the third quarter of 2019.

YTD YTD Variation at (€ millions) September September Variation Constant 2018 2019 Exchange Rate USA 11.5 13.7 +19% +12% Rest of the world 9.9 10.6 +7% +7% Total Sales - Comparable basis 21.4 24.3 +13% +10% Discontinued activities 2.8 - - - Total Sales 24.2 24.3 +0% (3)%

Sales for the third quarter of 2019 amounted to 8.2 million euros, up 20% (+17% at constant exchange rates) compared to the third quarter of 2018, on a comparable basis. The Company concluded a very dynamic quarter, the 2nd highest quarter in its history just after Q2 2019, despite the usual summerseasonality effect. Growth in the United States accelerated to +22% at constant exchange rate over the period. The Group's other main markets are also showing strong growth: In Belgium, where the Group opened a direct sales subsidiary at the beginning of 2018, sales increased by +15% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In France, the historical market, impaired by strong pricing pressures, sales grew by +9%. In Australia, the commercial efforts deployed since the subsidiary's launch in the second half of 2018 are beginning to bear fruit with an acceleration in the number of surgeries performed.

Cumulative sales at the end of September 2019 amounted to 24.3 million and increased by +13% on a comparable basis compared to the same period last year (+10% on a constant currency basis).

UNiD ASI™, the strategic activity of preoperative surgical planning and patient-specific implant design, is experiencing very strong growth: 500 personalized surgeries were performed in the 3rd quarter alone, +18% compared to the previous quarter and +57% compared to the 3rd quarter of 2018, for a total of 4,500 surgeries since the launch. In the United States, the trend is even better with an increase in the number of surgeries of +77% over the first 9 months of the year. The objective of 5,000 surgeries performed cumulatively by the end of 2019 will be exceeded.

