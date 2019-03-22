Medicrea International : Reports 2018 Annual Results

The Medicrea Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572-ALMED ; OTCQX
Best Market –MRNTF), pioneering the transformation of spinal surgery
through artificial Intelligence, predictive modeling and patient
specific implants with its UNiD™ ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence)
proprietary software platform, services and technologies, publishes its
2018 IFRS annual results, as audited and approved by the Board of
Directors on March 20th, 2018.
|
|
2018 ANNUAL RESULTS
|
|
(€ millions)
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
Sales
|
|
|
|
27.1
|
|
|
32.3
|
Gross margin (% of sales)
|
|
|
|
73%
|
|
|
71%
|
Operating income / (loss) before amortization and provision (EBITDA)
|
|
|
|
(2.1)
|
|
|
(1.7)
|
Operating income / (loss) before non-recurring expenses
|
|
|
|
(7.6)
|
|
|
(7.8)
|
Other non-recurring expenses
|
|
|
|
(0.9)
|
|
|
(0.6)
|
Cost of net financial debt
|
|
|
|
(2.2)
|
|
|
(2.4)
|
Income / (loss) before tax
|
|
|
|
(11.2)
|
|
|
(11.3)
|
Net income / (loss)
|
|
|
|
(10.7)
|
|
|
(11.8)
Changes in exchange rates have a negative impact of € 900k on
sales and gross margin but have no significant impact on year to year
comparison at operating income level
Sales for 2018 amounted to 32.3 million euros, a growth of + 22% at
constant exchange rates compared to 2017. All major markets (USA,
France, Export) are returning to growth thanks especially to a record 4th
quarter with sales increasing by +30% compared to the 4th
quarter of 2017. For its first year of activity, Medicrea Belgium,
launched in 2018 in partnership with an experienced distributor,
generated more than 3 million euros in sales of Medicrea products. The
very same organizational model has been deployed in Australia where the
spine market is experiencing a high growth rates, and the recent launch
of a distribution subsidiary that started to contribute to sales in the
second half of the year. In the USA, the use of UNiD® services and
personalized implants accelerated sharply in 2018 with patient-specific
surgeries up 67% for the year, and up 94% for the 4th quarter.
Gross margin stands at 71%, down 2 points compared to the previous year
due to a change in the mix of sales by product and country, negative
exchange rate impact and the manufacturing reorganization started during
the move of the factory in 2017 coming to an end. However, the gross
margin rate improved significantly during the year, from 68% in the 1st
half to 77% in the 4th quarter thanks to better manufacturing
efficiencies, a decrease in subcontracting and a more favorable sales
mix over the second part of the year. 2019 should see a gradual return
to a normative rate of 80%.
Operating expenses rose by € 3.4 million compared to 2017. Research and
development expenses increased by € 1 million and reflect the Group's
efforts to enhance and complete the UNiD ASI™ software platform offering
of patient-specific implants and associated services. Marketing expenses
and sales commissions increased by € 2.2 million due to the change in
the Group’s organizational structure following the opening of two new
subsidiaries (Belgium and Australia) and the growing weight in the USA
of sales made through distributors to strengthen the presence of the
Company throughout the region.
Operating income before amortization and provisions (EBITDA) shows a
loss of - €1.7 million for the year compared with a loss of - €2.1
million in 2017. After taking into account depreciation and provision
charges, operating income for 2018 is negative at - €7.8 million.
After taking into account non-recurring expenses, mainly related to the
closure of the UK subsidiary and the discontinuation of a non-strategic
activity, share-based payments and debt interests, income before tax
stands at - €11.3 million compared to - €11.2 million, as of December
31st, 2017.
Cash on hand amounted to €11 million at December 31, 2018.
Outlook
“Pioneer and leader in the treatment of spinal pathologies through
personalized solutions, Medicrea is becoming a key player in a rapidly
changing sector where pre- and post-operative patient data analysis
combined with in-situ use of robotics and navigation techniques, will
quickly and radically transform the traditional approach of spine
surgery", commented Denys Sournac, President and CEO.
Medicrea's UNiD ASI ™ technology perfectly matches this trend and this
led to the sharp increase quarter over quarter, especially in the USA in
the number of personalized surgeries that now reached 3,500 procedures
to date. In the USA for 2018, more than 30 new surgeons have adopted
this technology.
The UNiD® service offering will be enriched in 2019 thanks to the
increasingly systematic use of artificial intelligence, which through
predictive modeling techniques enables to anticipate compensatory
anatomical mechanisms of the spine and take them into account when
planning surgeries and manufacturing implants.
The number of UNiD® service users should continue to increase
significantly in 2019. The new Tulip pedicle screw developed by Medicrea
is being approved by the FDA and should be launched commercially in the
USA in the second quarter of 2019. This will help retain a growing
number of surgeons who will use this new implant in combination with the
UNID® patient-specific rods.
The Group intends to generate a largely positive EBITDA for the full
year and to reach operating break-even at the end of 2019.
Next publication : 2019 First Quarter sales : April 9th
2019, after market.
About Medicrea (www.medicrea.com)
Through the lens of predictive medicine, Medicrea leverages its
proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning
technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and
scientific data. The Company is well-placed to streamline the efficiency
of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in
the operating room.
Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, Medicrea is a Small and Medium
sized Enterprise (SME) with 200 employees worldwide, which includes 50
who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing
facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D-
printed titanium patient-specific implants.
For further information, please visit: Medicrea.com.
