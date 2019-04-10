Medicrea International : Reports First Quarter 2019 Sales

The Medicrea Group (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0004178572 - ALMED; OTCQX
Best Market – MRNTF), pioneering the transformation of spinal surgery
through artificial Intelligence, predictive modeling and patient
specific implants with its UNiD ASI™ (Adaptive Spine Intelligence)
proprietary software platform, services and technologies, publishes its
sales for the first quarter of 2019.
|
(€ millions)
|
|
Q1 2018
|
|
Q1 2019
|
|
Variation
|
|
Variation
at Constant
Exchange Rate
|
USA
Rest of the World
|
|
3.6
3.4
|
|
4.1
3.6
|
|
+15%
+4%
|
|
+8%
+4%
|
Total Sales – Comparable basis
Non-strategic activities
Total Sales
|
|
7.0
1.2
8.2
|
|
7.7
-
7.7
|
|
+10%
-
(6)%
|
|
+6%
-
(9)%
Sales for the first quarter of 2019 amounted to 7.7 million euros, up
10% (+6% at constant exchange rates) compared to 2018 on a pro-forma
basis, thanks to the growth in the USA, the Group's priority market.
Sales in the USA increased by +15% (+8% at constant exchange rates),
maintaining the positive trend observed since the second half of 2018.
Two non-strategic distribution activities of third-party products
(mainly biologics) and services (surgical motor repairs), generating
gross margins well below the normative level of 80% targeted by the
Group, were discontinued in 2018. They contributed 1.2 million euros to
revenue in the 1st quarter of 2018, thus accounting for the 6% overall
decline in sales compared to prior year. The discontinuation of these
European market related activities will no longer have an impact on the
comparability of sales as of the second half of 2019.
The number of patient-specific UNiD® surgeries is increasing strongly,
mainly in the USA, up 68% in Q1 2019 compared to the same period in
2018. Over 3,500 UNID® surgeries were performed to date, of which 60%
performed in the USA, with 40 new US surgeons having adopted UNiD ASI™
technology over the last twelve months.
"The relevance of personalized treatment adapted to each patient is now
obvious to all players in our sector. Medicrea was the pioneer and the
first spine company to develop patient-specific implants and offer
surgeons associated data analysis services to support their practice.
This strategic vision has led us to file patents early on, largely
protecting these innovations, thus giving Medicrea a very important
competitive advantage in a market that will continue to consolidate,"
commented Denys Sournac, President and CEO of Medicrea.
Since the beginning of the UNiD ASI™ project, MEDICREA has filed 5
patent families comprising 35 titles (25 have already been issued), in
the USA, Europe, Australia and Japan. Through the use of artificial
intelligence and predictive models, these patents cover a wide range of
tools and means whose objective is to transform the medical care and the
surgical treatment of patients with spinal pathologies in order to
improve clinical outcomes.
Outlook
According to its plan, in the first quarter of 2019, the Company filed
with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) the 510K homologation
file for a new high-end Tulip type pedicle screw system, which will be
launched commercially during the second quarter. Combined with
patient-specific UNiD® rods, this new implant, which primarily addresses
degenerative spinal pathologies and adult deformities, is eagerly
awaited by current users of the UNiD ASI™ technology and is expected to
increase the overall procedural revenue for hospitals already using this
technology.
Next publication: 2019 First Quarter Results: May 16th
2019, after market.
About Medicrea (www.medicrea.com)
Through the lens of predictive medicine, Medicrea leverages its
proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning
technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and
scientific data. The Company is well-placed to streamline the efficiency
of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in
the operating room.
Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, Medicrea is a Small and Medium
sized Enterprise (SME) with 200 employees worldwide, which includes 50
who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing
facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D-
printed titanium patient-specific implants.
For further information, please visit: Medicrea.com.
Connect with Medicrea
FACEBOOK
| INSTAGRAM
| TWITTER
| WEBSITE
| YOUTUBE
Medicrea is listed on
EURONEXT Growth Paris
ISIN:
FR 0004178572
Ticker: ALMED
LEI:
969500BR1CPTYMTJBA37
Medicrea is traded on
OTCQX Best Market
Ticker:
MRNTF
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005917/en/