Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Médicréa International    ALMED   FR0004178572

MÉDICRÉA INTERNATIONAL

(ALMED)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Medicrea International : Reports First Quarter 2019 Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 07:12pm EDT

  • STRONG GROWTH IN UNID® PATIENT-SPECIFIC SURGERIES IN THE USA: +68%
  • WW SALES INCREASED BY 10% IN Q1 (+6% at constant exchange rate)
  • USA SALES INCREASED BY 15% IN Q1 (+8% at constant exchange rate)
  • STRENGTHENING OF MEDICREA PRODUCTS PORTFOLIO WITH PENDING FDA APPROVAL FOR A NEW THORACO-LUMBAR FIXATION SYSTEM
  • FOCUS ON CORE BUSINESS AND DISCONTINUATION OF NON-STRATEGIC THIRD-PARTY DISTRIBUTION ACTIVITIES

The Medicrea Group (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0004178572 - ALMED; OTCQX Best Market – MRNTF), pioneering the transformation of spinal surgery through artificial Intelligence, predictive modeling and patient specific implants with its UNiD ASI™ (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) proprietary software platform, services and technologies, publishes its sales for the first quarter of 2019.

(€ millions)   Q1 2018   Q1 2019   Variation  

Variation
at Constant
Exchange Rate

USA

Rest of the World

3.6

3.4

4.1

3.6

+15%

+4%

+8%

+4%

Total Sales – Comparable basis

Non-strategic activities

Total Sales

7.0

1.2

8.2

7.7

-

7.7

+10%

-

(6)%

+6%

-

(9)%

Sales for the first quarter of 2019 amounted to 7.7 million euros, up 10% (+6% at constant exchange rates) compared to 2018 on a pro-forma basis, thanks to the growth in the USA, the Group's priority market. Sales in the USA increased by +15% (+8% at constant exchange rates), maintaining the positive trend observed since the second half of 2018.

Two non-strategic distribution activities of third-party products (mainly biologics) and services (surgical motor repairs), generating gross margins well below the normative level of 80% targeted by the Group, were discontinued in 2018. They contributed 1.2 million euros to revenue in the 1st quarter of 2018, thus accounting for the 6% overall decline in sales compared to prior year. The discontinuation of these European market related activities will no longer have an impact on the comparability of sales as of the second half of 2019.

The number of patient-specific UNiD® surgeries is increasing strongly, mainly in the USA, up 68% in Q1 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. Over 3,500 UNID® surgeries were performed to date, of which 60% performed in the USA, with 40 new US surgeons having adopted UNiD ASI™ technology over the last twelve months.

"The relevance of personalized treatment adapted to each patient is now obvious to all players in our sector. Medicrea was the pioneer and the first spine company to develop patient-specific implants and offer surgeons associated data analysis services to support their practice. This strategic vision has led us to file patents early on, largely protecting these innovations, thus giving Medicrea a very important competitive advantage in a market that will continue to consolidate," commented Denys Sournac, President and CEO of Medicrea.

Since the beginning of the UNiD ASI™ project, MEDICREA has filed 5 patent families comprising 35 titles (25 have already been issued), in the USA, Europe, Australia and Japan. Through the use of artificial intelligence and predictive models, these patents cover a wide range of tools and means whose objective is to transform the medical care and the surgical treatment of patients with spinal pathologies in order to improve clinical outcomes.

Outlook

According to its plan, in the first quarter of 2019, the Company filed with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) the 510K homologation file for a new high-end Tulip type pedicle screw system, which will be launched commercially during the second quarter. Combined with patient-specific UNiD® rods, this new implant, which primarily addresses degenerative spinal pathologies and adult deformities, is eagerly awaited by current users of the UNiD ASI™ technology and is expected to increase the overall procedural revenue for hospitals already using this technology.

Next publication: 2019 First Quarter Results: May 16th 2019, after market.

About Medicrea (www.medicrea.com)

Through the lens of predictive medicine, Medicrea leverages its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data. The Company is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.

Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, Medicrea is a Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME) with 200 employees worldwide, which includes 50 who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D- printed titanium patient-specific implants.

For further information, please visit: Medicrea.com.

Connect with Medicrea
FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | WEBSITE | YOUTUBE

Medicrea is listed on
EURONEXT Growth Paris
ISIN: FR 0004178572
Ticker: ALMED
LEI: 969500BR1CPTYMTJBA37

Medicrea is traded on
OTCQX Best Market
Ticker: MRNTF


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MÉDICRÉA INTERNATIONAL
07:12pMEDICREA INTERNATIONAL : Reports First Quarter 2019 Sales
BU
03/22MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL : Reports 2018 Annual Results
BU
01/16MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL : Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Annual Sales Confirmati..
BU
01/10MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL SA : annual sales release
2018MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL : Announces $30 Million Senior Secured Notes Issue and a ..
BU
2018MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL : ® Achieves 3,000 Surgery Milestone with UNiD ASI™..
BU
2018MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL : Reports Third-Quarter Results
BU
2018MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL : to Attend the 9th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conf..
BU
2018MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL : Third Quarter 2018 Sales
BU
2018MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL : Leading into SRS 2018, Medicrea Highlights a New Study ..
BU
More news
Chart MÉDICRÉA INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Médicréa International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MÉDICRÉA INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Denys Sournac Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Ryan Chief Operating Officer
Fabrice Kilfiger CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Thomas Mosnier Chief Scientific Officer
Jean-Philippe Caffiero Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MÉDICRÉA INTERNATIONAL8.73%44
STRYKER CORPORATION25.02%73 032
SMITH & NEPHEW3.48%17 315
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV11.13%3 807
GLAUKOS CORP35.46%2 802
DOUBLE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY INC--.--%2 158
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About