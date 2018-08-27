Medicrea : to Begin Trading on the OTCQX Market in the U.S.

The Medicrea Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 - ALMED),
pioneering the transformation of spinal surgeries through Artificial
Intelligence, predictive modeling and patient specific implants with its
UNiD ASI™ technologies, announced today that the Company will begin
trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the tickers “MRNTY” and “MRNTF”
on Tuesday, the 28th of August, 2018.
“Being qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market in the U.S. is a
great opportunity for Medicrea as well as for institutional and
individual investors looking for a transformational medical device
company. We believe that our proprietary patient-specific UNiD ASI™
(Adaptive Spine Intelligence) technology will become standard of care
across the spine industry over the coming years and that it will replace
the current approach, which requires manual implant manipulation and
selection from a limited range that is not tailored to individual
patients or surgeons,” stated Denys Sournac, Chief Executive Officer of
Medicrea.
“The U.S. is an important market for Medicrea’s UNiD ASI™ platform as it
represents the largest global market for spinal surgery and represents a
key growth area with the Company’s largest subsidiary based in New York
City. As we continue to drive Medicrea’s technology adoption in the
U.S., we want U.S. investors to have a simple and efficient way to
invest in Medicrea. Joining OTCQX will complement our European listing
on EURONEXT Growth – Paris, providing additional opportunities for
liquidity to the global investment community,” expanded Mr. Sournac.
The Company will trade under two separate tickers, MRNTY, which will
represent the Company’s American Depository Receipts (“ADR”) and MRNTF,
which will represent the Company’s ordinary shares. Each ADR represents
one share of the Company’s ordinary shares. Investors will have the
opportunity to purchase in dollars either ADR or ordinary shares.
"We are excited to welcome Medicrea to the OTCQX Best Market," said
Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC
Markets Group. "Trading on the OTCQX Market will give Medicrea the
opportunity to increase visibility within the U.S. and grow its investor
base. Historically, international companies who trade on OTCQX have both
increased the number of U.S.-based investors and improved trading volume
in their home market, providing a benefit for investors in the U.S. and
in their domestic markets."
About Medicrea (www.medicrea.com)
Through the lens of predictive medicine, Medicrea leverages its
proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning
technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and
scientific data. The Company is well-placed to streamline the efficiency
of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in
the operating room.
Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, Medicrea is a Small and Medium
sized Enterprise (SME) with 200 employees worldwide, which includes 50
who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing
facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of
3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.
For further information, please visit: Medicrea.com.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market,
the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and
global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, OTC Markets
Group connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide
liquidity and execution services. OTC Markets Group enables investors to
easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to
improve the quality of information available for investors.
Connect with Medicrea:
FACEBOOK
| INSTAGRAM
| TWITTER
| WEBSITE
| YOUTUBE
Medicrea is listed on
EURONEXT Growth Paris
ISIN:
FR 0004178572
Ticker: ALMED
LEI:
969500BR1CPTYMTJBA37
Medicrea is traded on
OTCQX Best Market
Symbol:
MNRTY & MRNTF
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005162/en/