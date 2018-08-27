Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Médicréa International    ALMED   FR0004178572

MÉDICRÉA INTERNATIONAL (ALMED)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Medicrea : to Begin Trading on the OTCQX Market in the U.S.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

Trades under symbols MRNTY and MRNTF

The Medicrea Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 - ALMED), pioneering the transformation of spinal surgeries through Artificial Intelligence, predictive modeling and patient specific implants with its UNiD ASI™ technologies, announced today that the Company will begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the tickers “MRNTY” and “MRNTF” on Tuesday, the 28th of August, 2018.

“Being qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market in the U.S. is a great opportunity for Medicrea as well as for institutional and individual investors looking for a transformational medical device company. We believe that our proprietary patient-specific UNiD ASI™ (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) technology will become standard of care across the spine industry over the coming years and that it will replace the current approach, which requires manual implant manipulation and selection from a limited range that is not tailored to individual patients or surgeons,” stated Denys Sournac, Chief Executive Officer of Medicrea.

“The U.S. is an important market for Medicrea’s UNiD ASI™ platform as it represents the largest global market for spinal surgery and represents a key growth area with the Company’s largest subsidiary based in New York City. As we continue to drive Medicrea’s technology adoption in the U.S., we want U.S. investors to have a simple and efficient way to invest in Medicrea. Joining OTCQX will complement our European listing on EURONEXT Growth – Paris, providing additional opportunities for liquidity to the global investment community,” expanded Mr. Sournac.

The Company will trade under two separate tickers, MRNTY, which will represent the Company’s American Depository Receipts (“ADR”) and MRNTF, which will represent the Company’s ordinary shares. Each ADR represents one share of the Company’s ordinary shares. Investors will have the opportunity to purchase in dollars either ADR or ordinary shares.

"We are excited to welcome Medicrea to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Trading on the OTCQX Market will give Medicrea the opportunity to increase visibility within the U.S. and grow its investor base. Historically, international companies who trade on OTCQX have both increased the number of U.S.-based investors and improved trading volume in their home market, providing a benefit for investors in the U.S. and in their domestic markets."

About Medicrea (www.medicrea.com)

Through the lens of predictive medicine, Medicrea leverages its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data. The Company is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.

Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, Medicrea is a Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME) with 200 employees worldwide, which includes 50 who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.

For further information, please visit: Medicrea.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, OTC Markets Group connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. OTC Markets Group enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

Connect with Medicrea:
FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | WEBSITE | YOUTUBE

Medicrea is listed on
EURONEXT Growth Paris
ISIN: FR 0004178572
Ticker: ALMED
LEI: 969500BR1CPTYMTJBA37

Medicrea is traded on
OTCQX Best Market
Symbol: MNRTY & MRNTF


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MÉDICRÉA INTERNATIONAL
06:01pMEDICREA : to Begin Trading on the OTCQX Market in the U.S.
BU
07/10MEDICREA : Partners with Leading National Spine Distributor to Launch Australian..
BU
07/10MEDICREA : International Raises 3.1 Million
BU
07/09MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL SA : half-yearly sales release
07/05MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL : Announces Record Sales for the First Half of 2018
BU
05/31MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL : Receives World’s First and Only FDA-Clearance to ..
BU
04/11MEDICREA : to Present Clinical Outcomes at ISASS 2018
BU
04/06MEDICREA : Publishes 2017 Full Year Results and First Quarter 2018 Sales
BU
04/02MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL SA : annual earnings release
03/31MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL : Partners with Key Distributor to Form Joint Venture in ..
AQ
More news
Chart MÉDICRÉA INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Médicréa International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MÉDICRÉA INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Denys Sournac Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Ryan Chief Operating Officer
Fabrice Kilfiger CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Thomas Mosnier Chief Scientific Officer
Jean-Philippe Caffiero Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MÉDICRÉA INTERNATIONAL-14.67%48
STRYKER CORPORATION9.40%63 354
SMITH & NEPHEW6.60%15 537
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV25.99%2 971
JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.-13.83%1 613
GLAUKOS CORP70.88%1 506
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.