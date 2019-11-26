Medicure : Reports Financial Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

WINNIPEG, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Medicure Inc. ("Medicure" or the "Company") (TSXV:MPH, OTC:MCUJF), a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, today reported its results from operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 Highlights:

Recorded net revenue from the sale of AGGRASTAT ® (tirofiban hydrochloride) of $5.3 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to $7.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 ;





(tirofiban hydrochloride) of during the quarter ended compared to for the quarter ended ; $35.7 million in cash as at September 30, 2019 ;





in cash as at ; Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA 1 ) for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was negative $319,000 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $599,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 ; and





) for the quarter ended was negative compared to adjusted EBITDA of for the quarter ended ; and Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $599,000 compared to net loss of $545,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 .

Financial Results

Net revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $5.5 million compared to $7.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Net revenues from AGGRASTAT® for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $5.3 million compared to $7.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Additionally, ReDSTM, contributed $117,000 of net revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and ZYPITAMAGTM contributed $78,000 compared to $326,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2018 following the launch of the product in 2018.

Net revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $16.7 million compared to $21.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Net revenues from AGGRASTAT® for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $16.3 million compared to $20.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Additionally, ReDSTM contributed $272,000 and ZYPITAMAGTM contributed $87,000 of net revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The nine months ended September 30, 2018 contained $932,000 of revenue from ZYPITAMAGTM following the launch of the product in 2018.

The Company continued to experience strong patient market share and strong hospital demand for AGGRASTAT® during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, however this was offset by increased price competition that resulted in lower discounted prices for AGGRASTAT® throughout the quarter.

Diversification of revenues remains an important aspect of the Company's focus with Medicure concentrating on the sales and marketing of AGGRASTAT®, growing the sales of ZYPITAMAGTM (pitavastatin) and marketing the ReDSTM system.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was negative $319,000 compared to $599,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2019 is the result of the lower revenues experienced during the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was negative $1.9 million compared to $2.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 is the result of lower revenues experienced during the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $599,000 or $0.04 per share. This compares to net loss of $545,000 or $0.03 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 is the result of lower revenues experienced during the quarter and a write-down of expiring ZYPITAMAGTM inventory of $578,000 partially offset by a foreign exchange gain relating to an increase in the value of the U.S. dollar experienced during the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $4.3 million or $0.28 per share. This compares to net income of $2.4 million or $0.15 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 is the result of lower revenues, experienced during the period, a write-down of expiring ZYPITAMAGTM inventory of $578,000 and a foreign exchange loss relating to a decrease in the value of the U.S. dollar experienced during the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

At September 30, 2019, the Company had unrestricted cash totaling $35.7 million compared to $71.9 million of cash and short-term investments as of December 31, 2018. The decrease in cash is primarily due to the investment of U.S. $10 million made in Sensible Medical Innovations Ltd., the acquisition of full ZYPITAMAGTM rights acquired during the third quarter for US$5 million and the purchase of $4.1 million of the Company's common shares under its normal course issuer bid, a significant reduction in the Company's accounts payable and accrued liabilities and a decrease in the value of the U.S. dollar as at September 30, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018. Cash flows used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $10.9 million.

All amounts referenced herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Notes

(1) The Company defines EBITDA as "earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other income or expense" and Adjusted EBITDA as "EBITDA adjusted for non-cash and non-recurring items, including the write-down of inventory". The terms "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA", as it relates to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 results prepared using International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), do not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS. It is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

About Medicure

Medicure is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the U.S. cardiovascular market. The present focus of the Company is the marketing and distribution of AGGRASTAT® (tirofiban hydrochloride) injection, ZYPITAMAGTM (pitavastatin) tablets and the ReDS™ device in the United States, where they are sold through the Company's U.S. subsidiary, Medicure Pharma Inc. For more information on Medicure please visit www.medicure.com.

Forward Looking Information: Statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "may", "plans", "will", "estimates", "continues", "anticipates", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. federal securities laws (such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are hereinafter collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements, include estimates, analysis and opinions of management of the Company made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors which the Company believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. Inherent in forward-looking statements are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control that may cause the actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, among others, the Company's future product revenues, stage of development, additional capital requirements, risks associated with the completion and timing of clinical trials and obtaining regulatory approval to market the Company's products, the ability to protect its intellectual property, dependence upon collaborative partners, changes in government regulation or regulatory approval processes, and rapid technological change in the industry. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about: general business and economic conditions; the impact of changes in Canadian-US dollar and other foreign exchange rates on the Company's revenues, costs and results; the timing of the receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals for the Company's research and development projects; the availability of financing for the Company's commercial operations and/or research and development projects, or the availability of financing on reasonable terms; results of current and future clinical trials; the uncertainties associated with the acceptance and demand for new products and market competition. The foregoing list of important factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements or the foregoing list of factors, other than as may be required by applicable legislation. Additional discussion regarding the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company and its business can be found in the Company's other filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities or the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and in the "Risk Factors" section of its Form 20F for the year ended December 31, 2018.

AGGRASTAT® (tirofiban hydrochloride) is a registered trademark of Medicure International Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)









September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,701 $ 24,139 Short-term investments - 47,747 Accounts receivable 10,596 10,765 Inventories 8,271 4,239 Prepaid expenses 1,947 2,697 Total current assets 56,515 89,587 Non‑current assets:



Property and equipment 796 316 Intangible assets 16,903 1,705 Holdback receivable 11,561 11,909 Investment in Sensible Medical 5,886 - Other assets - 117 Deferred tax assets 123 127 Total non‑current assets 35,269 14,174 Total assets $ 91,784 $ 103,761 Liabilities and Equity



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 10,907 $ 14,377 Current income taxes payable 402 1,058 Current portion of lease obligation 289 - Current portion of acquisition payable 662 - Current portion of royalty obligation 1,191 1,496 Total current liabilities 13,451 16,931 Non‑current liabilities



Royalty obligation 1,669 2,035 Lease obligation 162 - Acquisition payable 1,647 - Other long‑term liabilities 1,165 1,201 Total non‑current liabilities 4,643 3,236 Total liabilities 18,094 20,167 Equity:



Share capital 116,969 122,887 Warrants 1,949 1,949 Contributed surplus 7,891 7,628 Accumulated other comprehensive income (481) 1,268 Deficit (52,638) (50,138) Total Equity 73,690 83,594 Total liabilities and equity $ 91,784 $ 103,761

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Net (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)













Three months

ended September 30,

2019 Three months

ended September 30,

2018 Nine months

ended September 30,

2019 Nine months ended September 30,

2018









Revenue, net $ 5,519 $ 7,350 $ 16,700 $ 21,215 Cost of goods sold 1,496 974 3,887 2,965 Gross profit 4,023 6,376 12,813 18,250









Expenses







Selling 3,349 3,986 10,796 10,882 General and administrative 1,044 704 2,748 2,786 Research and development 976 1,400 3,078 3,380

5,369 6,090 16,622 17,048 (Loss) income before the undernoted (1,346) 286 (3,809) 1,202









Other income:







Revaluation of holdback receivable - 67 - 234



















Finance costs (income):







Finance (income) expense, net (116) (88) (488) (107) Foreign exchange loss (gain), net (601) 916 1,093 (1,119)

(717) 828 605 (1,226) Net (loss) income before income taxes (629) (475) (4,414) 2,661 Income tax (recovery) expense







Current (30) 65 (102) 208 Deferred - 4 - 43

(30) 69 (102) 251 Net (loss) income $ (599) $ (545) $ (4,312) $ 2,410 Other comprehensive (loss) income:







Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss







Exchange differences on translation

of foreign subsidiaries 195 (650) (1,293) 1,433









Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:







Revaluation of investment in

Sensible Medical at FVOCI (212) - (456) - Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (17) (650) (1,749) 1,433 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (616) $ (1,195) $ (6,061) $ 3,843









(Loss) earnings per share







Basic $ (0.04) $ (0.03) $ (0.28) $ 0.15 Diluted $ (0.04) $ (0.03) $ (0.28) $ 0.14

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)







For the nine months ended September 30 2019 2018 Cash (used in) provided by:



Operating activities:



Net (loss) income for the period $ (4,312) $ 2,409 Adjustments for:



Current income tax (recovery) expense (102) 208 Deferred income tax expense - 44 Revaluation of holdback receivable - (234) Write-down of inventories 578 - Amortization of property and equipment 382 71 Amortization of intangible assets 667 130 Share‑based compensation 280 820 Finance (income) expense, net (488) (107) Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 7 (1,119) Change in the following:



Accounts receivable (655) 657 Inventories (4,610) (1,260) Prepaid expenses 750 (1,948) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (3,350) 6,341 Interest received, net 1,609 157 Income taxes paid (477) (2,041) Royalties paid (1,133) (1,166) Cash flows used in operating activities (10,854) 2,962 Investing activities:



Investment in Sensible Medical (6,337) - Proceeds from Apicore Sale Transaction - 65,235 Redemptions (purchases) of short-term investments 47,747 (51,780) Acquisition of property and equipment (186) (127) Acquisition of intangible assets (13,660) - Cash flows from investing activities 27,564 13,328 Financing activities:



Repurchase of common shares under normal course issuer bid (4,145) (1,905) Exercise of stock options 20 322 Cash flows used in financing activities (4,125) (1,583) Foreign exchange (loss) gain on cash held in foreign currency (1,023) 262 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 11,562 14,969 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 24,139 5,260 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 35,701 $ 20,229

SOURCE Medicure Inc.