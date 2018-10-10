Log in
Medidata : Cloud Securely Manages Echocardiogram Images for Global Heart Measurement Study

10/10/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

Study to benchmark heart dimension and function based on diversity

News summary:

  • Results of World Alliance of Societies of Echocardiography (WASE) Normal Values Study will change standard of care for cardiovascular paradigms
  • Medidata Cloud unifies imaging data across the study process, improving efficiency and collaboration
  • American Society of Echocardiography Foundation and its affiliated international alliance partners, MedStar, University of Chicago, and Medidata are collaborating on the study, which recently reached 2,000 diverse subjects, spanning 18 countries across six continents

Medidata (NASDAQ:MDSO) today announced that Medidata Cloud, the Intelligent Platform for Life Sciences, is streamlining the management of medical images for the World Alliance of Societies of Echocardiography (WASE) Normal Values Study. WASE is the first study of its kind to measure heart dimension and function across countries, geographical regions, cultures, gender, and age to benchmark differences based on diversity.

The WASE study shares a high number of echocardiogram (echo) files across continents and countries. Echo files are large and require specialized and secure technology. The study leverages Medidata Rave Imaging to:

  • De-identify, acquire, transmit and store all echo images from sites globally
  • Simplify the management and sharing of images among doctors participating in the study

“We know the importance of diversity in clinical trials, and this study is a key factor in forwarding that goal and benchmarking differences in heart size and function,” said Federico M. Asch, MD, FASE, MedStar Health Research Institute in Washington, DC.We look forward to presenting the WASE data next year, and strongly believe it will inform approaches based on diversity factors.”

Launched in June 2016, the WASE study is funded by the American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) Foundation and supported by Medidata, the MedStar Health Research Institute, University of Chicago and TOMTEC Imaging Systems. Its purpose is to create a global database of normal heart values to inform and potentially change the standard of care for a broad range of cardiovascular paradigms based on diversity criteria. To date, the study enrolled more than 2,000 subjects in six continents and 18 countries.

“We’re proud our platform is powering this important study, enabling global collaboration, and helping to achieve diversity in clinical research,” said Glen de Vries, co-founder and president, Medidata.

About WASE Study

The World Alliance of Societies of Echocardiography (WASE) Normal Values Study was launched in 2016 and has centers in six continents and 18 countries, including the Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, India, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines, United Kingdom and United States. The study is funded by the American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) Foundation and sponsored by Medidata, the MedStar Health Research Institute, University of Chicago and TOMTEC Imaging Systems. To date, the study has reached over 2,000 enrolled subjects and the final results will be shared in 2019.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, with the world's most used platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Powered by artificial intelligence and delivered by the #1 ranked industry experts, the Intelligent Platform for Life Sciences helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk and optimize outcomes. Medidata serves more than 1,000 customers and partners worldwide and empowers more than 100,000 certified users everyday to create hope for millions of patients. Discover the future of life sciences: www.mdsol.com

About MedStar Health Research Institute

The MedStar Health Research Institute is the research arm of MedStar Health, the largest healthcare provider in Maryland and the Washington, D.C., region. MHRI provides scientific, administrative and regulatory support for research programs throughout the MedStar Health system. MHRI’s expertise includes translational research into disease prevention, diagnosis and treatment. These programs complement the key clinical services and teaching programs in the 10 MedStar hospitals and other MedStar entities. For more information, visit www.MedStarResearch.org.


