Medidata : Named Best Workplace in Technology by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

NEW YORK- Jan. 18 2019 - Great Place to Work and FORTUNE named Medidata (NASDAQ: MDSO) one of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Technology. The company was selected 25th among large companies.

The Best Workplaces in Technology provide excellent environments for all employees, regardless of position or other personal characteristics. Medidata employees (Medidatians) highly ranked the company's atmosphere, rewards, and management transparency.

'We are proud of the dedication our employees show to making our mission of healthier patients a reality,' said Tarek Sherif, chairman and chief executive officer, Medidata. 'This achievement is reflective of the special culture we have built and demonstrates our commitment to fostering a workplace that is innovative, inclusive and rewarding.'

To determine the Best Workplaces in Technology list, Great Place to Work® analyzed responses representing over 220,000 employees, who responded to more than 60 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

'The companies featured on the 2019 Best Workplaces in Technology list offer dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces,' said Michael C. Bush, chief executive officer, Great Place to Work. 'These companies create cultures that invite all employees to innovate, creating a competitive edge for their businesses and helping to realize the unique potential of each individual.'

The Best Workplaces in Technology list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Medidata has made Great Place to Work lists for three consecutive years.

