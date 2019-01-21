Log in
MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC
Medidata : Named Best Workplace in Technology by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

01/21/2019

  • Employees value innovative technology initiatives and inclusive company culture

  • Medidata is the only life science technology company on the list

  • Company atmosphere and management transparency rank high on the list

NEW YORK- Jan. 18 2019 - Great Place to Work and FORTUNE named Medidata (NASDAQ: MDSO) one of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Technology. The company was selected 25th among large companies.

The Best Workplaces in Technology provide excellent environments for all employees, regardless of position or other personal characteristics. Medidata employees (Medidatians) highly ranked the company's atmosphere, rewards, and management transparency.

'We are proud of the dedication our employees show to making our mission of healthier patients a reality,' said Tarek Sherif, chairman and chief executive officer, Medidata. 'This achievement is reflective of the special culture we have built and demonstrates our commitment to fostering a workplace that is innovative, inclusive and rewarding.'

To determine the Best Workplaces in Technology list, Great Place to Work® analyzed responses representing over 220,000 employees, who responded to more than 60 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

'The companies featured on the 2019 Best Workplaces in Technology list offer dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces,' said Michael C. Bush, chief executive officer, Great Place to Work. 'These companies create cultures that invite all employees to innovate, creating a competitive edge for their businesses and helping to realize the unique potential of each individual.'

The Best Workplaces in Technology list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Medidata has made Great Place to Work lists for three consecutive years.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, with the world's most used platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Powered by artificial intelligence and delivered by the #1 ranked industry experts, the Intelligent Platform for Life Sciences helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk and optimize outcomes. Medidata serves more than 1,000 customers and partners worldwide and empowers more than 100,000 certified users every day to create hope for millions of patients. Discover the future of life sciences: www.medidata.com

About the Best Workplaces in Technology list

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 220,000 employees in the Tech industry at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

Read our new book: 'A Great Place to Work for All: Better for Business, Better for People, Better for the World.' Learn more on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Medidata Solutions

Investors:

Betsy Frank, +1 917-522-4620

bfrank@mdsol.com

or

Media:

Erik Snider, +1 646-362-2997

esnider@mdsol.com

Disclaimer

Medidata Solutions Inc. published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 02:53:02 UTC
