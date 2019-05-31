Log in
Medidata : Recognized as the Only Company to be Both a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's 2019 Life Sciences Clinical Trials Products PEAK Matrix™

05/31/2019 | 06:38pm EDT

  • Evaluation based upon market impact, plus vision and capability
  • Medidata positioned as top company for impact created in market, which includes the criteria of market adoption, portfolio mix and value delivered
  • Company also designated “Star Performer,” for achieving the greatest year-over-year improvement within the leaders segment

Medidata (NASDAQ:MDSO) announced today that it has been named a Leader in the Everest Group’s 2019 Life Sciences Clinical Trials Products PEAK Matrix, based upon market impact, plus vision and capability. Medidata was also recognized as a Star Performer, which designates the greatest positive relative year-on-year movement on the PEAK Matrix.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005594/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“We’re thrilled to be the only company to be designated both a leader and star performer,” said Glen de Vries, president and co-founder, Medidata.

Everest Group noted that as a leader, Medidata has established itself as a front runner to support life science firms looking to achieve digital transformation within clinical trials. The report notes that leaders have showcased:

  • An integrated end-to-end platform offering for processes across the complete clinical trial
  • A healthy mix of mid-and large-sized clientele, with accounts in many prominent life science firms
  • Technological expertise and the ability to incorporate digital technology themes within their products
  • Consulting pedigree to add to strong product functionality

"The clinical trials landscape has a significant opportunity for digitalization focused on enhancing trial efficiency, optimizing costs, and reducing cycle time to get drugs to market faster. Currently, most life sciences firms use disparate point solutions for different functions across their clinical trials. Medidata is ramping up Rave and enhancing its portfolio through Acorn AI and SHYFT. Its focus on enabling an intelligent platform underpinned by AI positions it well to partner with life sciences enterprises on this journey,” said Nitish Mittal, Practice Director at Everest Group.

There are five distinguishing features which Everest Group identified which make Medidata a Star Performer in this year’s report:

  • Introduction of Acorn AI, a platform incorporating digital technology themes to enhance clinical trials
  • Building upon its reputation for being a leading vendor in the market for EDC solutions
  • High market adoption for data capture and Rave
  • Enterprise that began with only EDC solutions are expanding and opening up to other Medidata products/solutions and expanding the engagement
  • Consulting pedigree and effort invested in understanding customers’ business

“This designation is a reflection of our strong business mission — and the uniquely qualified expertise of our people for bringing an innovative and game-changing solution to market. Medidata is leading the digital transformation of clinical trials. It’s all about the patients and getting treatments to them as fast and as safely as possible,” said de Vries.

The Medidata Rave Clinical Cloud™ is the cutting-edge platform that transforms the clinical trial experience for patients, sponsors, CROs, and research sites. Medidata Rave Clinical Cloud accelerates the business of clinical research with an end-to-end suite of Rave applications for Data Capture, Data Management, Trial Planning, Trial Management, and Analytics powered by a rich set of Platform Tools.

About Medidata:

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, with the world's most-used platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Powered by artificial intelligence and delivered by top ranked industry experts, Medidata helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk and optimize outcomes. Medidata and its companies, Acorn AI and SHYFT, serve more than 1,200 customers and partners worldwide and empower more than 150,000 certified users every day to create hope for millions of patients. Discover the future of life sciences: www.medidata.com


