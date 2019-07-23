Medidata : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Medidata (NASDAQ:MDSO) today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2019.

“Our good results in the second quarter and for the first half of the year were driven by the strength of our core business,” said Tarek Sherif, chairman and CEO, Medidata. “With our win rate at an all-time high, we continue to gain market share with over 1,300 customers now relying on our platform to power their mission critical drug development activities and accelerate innovation. Acorn AI is off to a fast start, creating significant value for our customers and further differentiating us as the platform of choice for life sciences.

"This quarter we celebrated the 20th anniversary of Medidata, and our 10th as a public company. I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished and the value we have created over the past two decades--most importantly, I’m proud of the impact we are having on patients’ lives. As I think about the next decade, I am excited about the potential that lies ahead for Medidata, our industry and patients, as we move forward in partnership with Dassault Systèmes.”

Second Quarter 2019 Results

Total revenue was $180.5 million, an increase of 16% compared with $155.9 million in the second quarter of 2018

Subscription revenue was $150.0 million, an increase of 15% compared with the second quarter of 2018. Professional services revenue was $30.5 million, an increase of 20% compared with the second quarter of 2018

GAAP operating income was $1.9 million and non-GAAP operating income 1 , which excludes $5.1 million of merger-related expenses incurred during the quarter, was $41.3 million, representing GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins of 1.1% and 22.9%, respectively

GAAP net income was $7.9 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared with $16.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. This includes an income tax benefit of $6.1 million related to excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation

Non-GAAP net income 1 , which excludes the aforementioned merger-related expenses, was $30.1 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared with $26.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. See the non-GAAP reconciliation included in this release for full details of the non-GAAP adjustments

Total cash and marketable securities were $206.0 million at the end of the quarter, compared with $240.5 million on December 31, 2018

Additional Highlights:

Remaining 2019 adjusted subscription backlog 2 as of June 30, 2019 was $301 million, an increase of $38 million, or 14%, compared with a year ago

as of June 30, 2019 was $301 million, an increase of $38 million, or 14%, compared with a year ago Total multi-year unadjusted subscription backlog was $1.1B, an increase of 6% from a year ago

Operating cash flow for the trailing 12 months was $96 million, up 13% from a year ago

Total customers grew to 1,330, an increase of 23% from a year ago

Medidata Institute was launched to collaborate with industry thought leaders, redefining technology’s role in advancing science and healthcare

Medidata received a Gold Stevie® at the 2019 American Business Awards® for the company’s corporate social responsibility program

Everest Group’s 2019 Life Sciences Clinical Trials Products PEAK Matrix™ recognized Medidata as both a leader and star performer

IDC’s report (Worldwide Life Science Software Market Shares, 2018), named Medidata as the global leader in Life Science Development Software Revenue. The report cited that Medidata has continued to strengthen its position as the leading vendor in life science development

Revenue retention rate3 was nearly 100% for the quarter

“In the second quarter, we delivered solid top-line growth of 16% and operating cash flow growth of 29%. I am pleased with the scale in our core business. Consistent with our long-term strategy, we continue to invest in our core Rave applications, scaling our platform, and capturing the value of our data with AI,” said Rouven Bergmann, chief financial officer, Medidata. “While we are no longer providing financial guidance, we remain focused on executing in the second half of the year via our established growth drivers of density, intensity and new customer additions.”

Conference call and earnings guidance

Due to the company's pending acquisition by Dassault Systèmes, it will not host a conference call to discuss its results. Additionally, the company will no longer provide financial guidance.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, with the world's most-used platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Powered by artificial intelligence and delivered by industry experts, Medidata helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk and optimize outcomes. Medidata and its companies, Acorn AI and SHYFT, serve more than 1,300 customers and partners worldwide and empower more than 150,000 certified users every day to create hope for millions of patients. Discover the future of life sciences: www.medidata.com

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties about Medidata Solutions, Inc. (“Medidata”), including, but not limited to, risks related to our pending merger with a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, statements about Medidata’s forecast of financial performance, products and services, business model, strategy and growth opportunities, and competitive position. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. Among other things, the risks and uncertainties include those associated with possible fluctuations in our financial and operating results; integration activities, performance and financial impact of acquired companies; our ability to retain and expand our customer base or increase new business from those customers; and our ability to continue to release, and gain customer acceptance of, new and improved versions of our products. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by Medidata, see disclosures contained in Medidata’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of Medidata’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included in this press release and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and Medidata undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information, new developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Information

Medidata provides non-GAAP operating income, net income, and net income per share data as a supplement to its operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate its financial results, develop budgets, manage expenditures, and as an important factor in determining variable compensation. In addition, management believes, based on discussions with investors, that these non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ ability to assess Medidata’s historical and projected future financial performance. While management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors, there are inherent limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Investors are encouraged to review the attached reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures.

(2) Adjusted subscription backlog equals subscription backlog plus outstanding intra-year renewals valued at an amount equal to the contracts to be renewed.

(3) Revenue retention rate is calculated as the percentage of prior year revenue attributable to customers retained in the current year.

MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Subscription $ 150,006 $ 130,486 $ 296,881 $ 257,305 Professional services 30,454 25,419 57,083 47,798 Total revenues 180,460 155,905 353,964 305,103 Cost of revenues (1)(2) Subscription 29,306 21,602 56,034 41,943 Professional services 20,296 15,899 39,571 31,860 Total cost of revenues 49,602 37,501 95,605 73,803 Gross profit 130,858 118,404 258,359 231,300 Operating costs and expenses Research and development (1) 48,475 40,789 94,964 78,311 Sales and marketing (1)(2) 44,388 37,106 87,784 73,967 General and administrative (1) 36,090 27,672 68,724 52,859 Total operating costs and expenses 128,953 105,567 251,472 205,137 Operating income 1,905 12,837 6,887 26,163 Interest and other income (expense) Interest expense (1,110 ) (5,700 ) (2,220 ) (11,275 ) Interest income 599 2,328 1,544 4,416 Other expense, net 381 7,729 353 7,633 Total interest and other (expense) income, net (130 ) 4,357 (323 ) 774 Income before income taxes 1,775 17,194 6,564 26,937 Income tax (benefit) provision (6,118 ) 605 (12,474 ) 23 Net income $ 7,893 $ 16,589 $ 19,038 $ 26,914 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.47 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.27 $ 0.31 $ 0.44 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 60,081 57,448 59,888 57,252 Diluted 62,372 60,874 62,191 60,564 (1) Stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues and operating costs and expenses is as follows: Cost of revenues $ 2,871 $ 1,506 $ 5,254 $ 2,774 Research and development 5,005 3,319 9,254 6,173 Sales and marketing 6,046 2,917 11,472 5,561 General and administrative 7,973 7,377 15,579 13,766 Total stock-based compensation $ 21,895 $ 15,119 $ 41,559 $ 28,274 (2) Amortization of intangible assets included in costs of revenues and operating costs and expenses is as follows: Cost of revenues $ 1,365 $ 1,205 $ 2,729 $ 2,299 Sales and marketing 505 231 1,011 351 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 1,870 $ 1,436 $ 3,740 $ 2,650

MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income and GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Net Income (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating income: GAAP operating income $ 1,905 $ 12,837 $ 6,887 $ 26,163 GAAP operating margins 1.1 % 8.2 % 1.9 % 8.6 % Stock-based compensation 21,895 15,119 41,559 28,274 Depreciation and amortization 11,646 8,405 22,175 16,218 Contingent consideration adjustments (1) 79 79 240 7 Cash compensation from acquisition-related agreements (2) 705 134 1,295 134 Merger-related costs (3) 5,103 — 5,103 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 41,333 $ 36,574 $ 77,259 $ 70,796 Non-GAAP operating margins 22.9 % 23.5 % 21.8 % 23.2 % Net income: GAAP net income $ 7,893 $ 16,589 $ 19,038 $ 26,914 Stock-based compensation 21,895 15,119 41,559 28,274 Amortization 1,870 1,436 3,740 2,650 Contingent consideration adjustments (1) 79 79 240 7 Cash compensation from acquisition-related agreements (2) 705 134 1,295 134 Merger-related costs (3) 5,103 — 5,103 — Non-cash interest expense (4) 108 3,963 217 7,871 Gain on step acquisition (5) (101 ) (7,648 ) (101 ) (7,648 ) Tax impact on add-back items (6) (7,414 ) (3,271 ) (13,013 ) (7,822 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 30,138 $ 26,401 $ 58,078 $ 50,380 GAAP basic earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.47 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.27 $ 0.31 $ 0.44 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share $ 0.50 $ 0.46 $ 0.97 $ 0.88 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.43 $ 0.93 $ 0.83

(1) Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liability. (2) Expense associated with acquisition-related cash compensation agreements entered into with certain employees of SHYFT Analytics, Inc. ("SHYFT"). (3) Expenses incurred related to the planned merger with Dassault Systèmes. (4) Non-cash interest expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 includes amortization of issuance costs of our credit agreement entered into in 2017. Non-cash interest expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 also includes amortization of debt discount and issuance costs of our 1.00% convertible senior notes entered into in 2013 and settled in August 2018. (5) Elimination of gain related to step acquisition of SHYFT. (6) Tax impact calculated using a 25% rate.

MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,104 $ 105,440 Marketable securities 66,914 135,105 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,018 and $1,999, respectively (1) 198,166 170,744 Capitalized contract costs 24,426 22,247 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 37,615 28,949 Total current assets 466,225 462,485 Restricted cash 7,223 7,205 Operating lease assets (2) 83,554 — Furniture, fixtures and equipment, net 114,210 98,983 Goodwill 213,976 216,017 Intangible assets, net 26,406 29,546 Deferred tax assets 53,475 45,982 Other assets 58,697 52,994 Total assets $ 1,023,766 $ 913,212 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,672 $ 7,482 Accrued payroll and other compensation 34,047 51,270 Accrued expenses and other 41,298 37,487 Operating lease liabilities (2) 15,318 — Deferred revenue 80,435 74,463 Total current liabilities 181,770 170,702 Noncurrent liabilities: Term loan, net 84,844 88,366 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 2,291 3,843 Deferred tax liabilities 101 99 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent (2) 92,611 — Other long-term liabilities 1,690 18,754 Total noncurrent liabilities 181,537 111,062 Total liabilities 363,307 281,764 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; 5,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 200,000 shares authorized; 67,916 and 66,103 shares issued; 62,461 and 61,348 shares outstanding, respectively 679 661 Additional paid-in capital 629,451 574,667 Treasury stock, 5,455 and 4,755 shares, respectively (198,003 ) (152,849 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,544 ) (4,869 ) Retained earnings 232,876 213,838 Total stockholders' equity 660,459 631,448 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,023,766 $ 913,212 (1) Unbilled receivables of $51,421 and $38,601, respectively, are included in accounts receivable as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018. (2) Figures as of June 30, 2019 reflect January 1, 2019 adoption of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") No. 2016-02, Leases.

