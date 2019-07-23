Medidata : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Medidata (NASDAQ:MDSO) today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2019.
“Our good results in the second quarter and for the first half of the year were driven by the strength of our core business,” said Tarek Sherif, chairman and CEO, Medidata. “With our win rate at an all-time high, we continue to gain market share with over 1,300 customers now relying on our platform to power their mission critical drug development activities and accelerate innovation. Acorn AI is off to a fast start, creating significant value for our customers and further differentiating us as the platform of choice for life sciences.
"This quarter we celebrated the 20th anniversary of Medidata, and our 10th as a public company. I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished and the value we have created over the past two decades--most importantly, I’m proud of the impact we are having on patients’ lives. As I think about the next decade, I am excited about the potential that lies ahead for Medidata, our industry and patients, as we move forward in partnership with Dassault Systèmes.”
Second Quarter 2019 Results
Total revenue was $180.5 million, an increase of 16% compared with $155.9 million in the second quarter of 2018
Subscription revenue was $150.0 million, an increase of 15% compared with the second quarter of 2018. Professional services revenue was $30.5 million, an increase of 20% compared with the second quarter of 2018
GAAP operating income was $1.9 million and non-GAAP operating income1, which excludes $5.1 million of merger-related expenses incurred during the quarter, was $41.3 million, representing GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins of 1.1% and 22.9%, respectively
GAAP net income was $7.9 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared with $16.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. This includes an income tax benefit of $6.1 million related to excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation
Non-GAAP net income1, which excludes the aforementioned merger-related expenses, was $30.1 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared with $26.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. See the non-GAAP reconciliation included in this release for full details of the non-GAAP adjustments
Total cash and marketable securities were $206.0 million at the end of the quarter, compared with $240.5 million on December 31, 2018
Additional Highlights:
Remaining 2019 adjusted subscription backlog2 as of June 30, 2019 was $301 million, an increase of $38 million, or 14%, compared with a year ago
Total multi-year unadjusted subscription backlog was $1.1B, an increase of 6% from a year ago
Operating cash flow for the trailing 12 months was $96 million, up 13% from a year ago
Total customers grew to 1,330, an increase of 23% from a year ago
Medidata Institute was launched to collaborate with industry thought leaders, redefining technology’s role in advancing science and healthcare
Medidata received a Gold Stevie® at the 2019 American Business Awards® for the company’s corporate social responsibility program
Everest Group’s 2019 Life Sciences Clinical Trials Products PEAK Matrix™ recognized Medidata as both a leader and star performer
IDC’s report (Worldwide Life Science Software Market Shares, 2018), named Medidata as the global leader in Life Science Development Software Revenue. The report cited that Medidata has continued to strengthen its position as the leading vendor in life science development
Revenue retention rate3 was nearly 100% for the quarter
“In the second quarter, we delivered solid top-line growth of 16% and operating cash flow growth of 29%. I am pleased with the scale in our core business. Consistent with our long-term strategy, we continue to invest in our core Rave applications, scaling our platform, and capturing the value of our data with AI,” said Rouven Bergmann, chief financial officer, Medidata. “While we are no longer providing financial guidance, we remain focused on executing in the second half of the year via our established growth drivers of density, intensity and new customer additions.”
Conference call and earnings guidance
Due to the company's pending acquisition by Dassault Systèmes, it will not host a conference call to discuss its results. Additionally, the company will no longer provide financial guidance.
(1) Non-GAAP Financial Information
Medidata provides non-GAAP operating income, net income, and net income per share data as a supplement to its operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate its financial results, develop budgets, manage expenditures, and as an important factor in determining variable compensation. In addition, management believes, based on discussions with investors, that these non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ ability to assess Medidata’s historical and projected future financial performance. While management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors, there are inherent limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Investors are encouraged to review the attached reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures.
(2) Adjusted subscription backlog equals subscription backlog plus outstanding intra-year renewals valued at an amount equal to the contracts to be renewed.
(3) Revenue retention rate is calculated as the percentage of prior year revenue attributable to customers retained in the current year.
MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues
Subscription
$
150,006
$
130,486
$
296,881
$
257,305
Professional services
30,454
25,419
57,083
47,798
Total revenues
180,460
155,905
353,964
305,103
Cost of revenues (1)(2)
Subscription
29,306
21,602
56,034
41,943
Professional services
20,296
15,899
39,571
31,860
Total cost of revenues
49,602
37,501
95,605
73,803
Gross profit
130,858
118,404
258,359
231,300
Operating costs and expenses
Research and development (1)
48,475
40,789
94,964
78,311
Sales and marketing (1)(2)
44,388
37,106
87,784
73,967
General and administrative (1)
36,090
27,672
68,724
52,859
Total operating costs and expenses
128,953
105,567
251,472
205,137
Operating income
1,905
12,837
6,887
26,163
Interest and other income (expense)
Interest expense
(1,110
)
(5,700
)
(2,220
)
(11,275
)
Interest income
599
2,328
1,544
4,416
Other expense, net
381
7,729
353
7,633
Total interest and other (expense) income, net
(130
)
4,357
(323
)
774
Income before income taxes
1,775
17,194
6,564
26,937
Income tax (benefit) provision
(6,118
)
605
(12,474
)
23
Net income
$
7,893
$
16,589
$
19,038
$
26,914
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.13
$
0.29
$
0.32
$
0.47
Diluted
$
0.13
$
0.27
$
0.31
$
0.44
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
60,081
57,448
59,888
57,252
Diluted
62,372
60,874
62,191
60,564
(1) Stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues and operating costs and expenses is as follows:
Cost of revenues
$
2,871
$
1,506
$
5,254
$
2,774
Research and development
5,005
3,319
9,254
6,173
Sales and marketing
6,046
2,917
11,472
5,561
General and administrative
7,973
7,377
15,579
13,766
Total stock-based compensation
$
21,895
$
15,119
$
41,559
$
28,274
(2) Amortization of intangible assets included in costs of revenues and operating costs and expenses is as follows:
Cost of revenues
$
1,365
$
1,205
$
2,729
$
2,299
Sales and marketing
505
231
1,011
351
Total amortization of intangible assets
$
1,870
$
1,436
$
3,740
$
2,650
MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income and GAAP Net Income to
Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Net Income (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Operating income:
GAAP operating income
$
1,905
$
12,837
$
6,887
$
26,163
GAAP operating margins
1.1
%
8.2
%
1.9
%
8.6
%
Stock-based compensation
21,895
15,119
41,559
28,274
Depreciation and amortization
11,646
8,405
22,175
16,218
Contingent consideration adjustments (1)
79
79
240
7
Cash compensation from acquisition-related agreements (2)
705
134
1,295
134
Merger-related costs (3)
5,103
—
5,103
—
Non-GAAP operating income
$
41,333
$
36,574
$
77,259
$
70,796
Non-GAAP operating margins
22.9
%
23.5
%
21.8
%
23.2
%
Net income:
GAAP net income
$
7,893
$
16,589
$
19,038
$
26,914
Stock-based compensation
21,895
15,119
41,559
28,274
Amortization
1,870
1,436
3,740
2,650
Contingent consideration adjustments (1)
79
79
240
7
Cash compensation from acquisition-related agreements (2)
705
134
1,295
134
Merger-related costs (3)
5,103
—
5,103
—
Non-cash interest expense (4)
108
3,963
217
7,871
Gain on step acquisition (5)
(101
)
(7,648
)
(101
)
(7,648
)
Tax impact on add-back items (6)
(7,414
)
(3,271
)
(13,013
)
(7,822
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
30,138
$
26,401
$
58,078
$
50,380
GAAP basic earnings per share
$
0.13
$
0.29
$
0.32
$
0.47
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
0.13
$
0.27
$
0.31
$
0.44
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share
$
0.50
$
0.46
$
0.97
$
0.88
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
0.48
$
0.43
$
0.93
$
0.83
(1) Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liability.
(2) Expense associated with acquisition-related cash compensation agreements entered into with certain employees of SHYFT Analytics, Inc. ("SHYFT").
(3) Expenses incurred related to the planned merger with Dassault Systèmes.
(4) Non-cash interest expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 includes amortization of issuance costs of our credit agreement entered into in 2017. Non-cash interest expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 also includes amortization of debt discount and issuance costs of our 1.00% convertible senior notes entered into in 2013 and settled in August 2018.
(5) Elimination of gain related to step acquisition of SHYFT.
(6) Tax impact calculated using a 25% rate.
MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
2019
December 31,
2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
139,104
$
105,440
Marketable securities
66,914
135,105
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,018 and $1,999, respectively (1)
198,166
170,744
Capitalized contract costs
24,426
22,247
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
37,615
28,949
Total current assets
466,225
462,485
Restricted cash
7,223
7,205
Operating lease assets (2)
83,554
—
Furniture, fixtures and equipment, net
114,210
98,983
Goodwill
213,976
216,017
Intangible assets, net
26,406
29,546
Deferred tax assets
53,475
45,982
Other assets
58,697
52,994
Total assets
$
1,023,766
$
913,212
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
10,672
$
7,482
Accrued payroll and other compensation
34,047
51,270
Accrued expenses and other
41,298
37,487
Operating lease liabilities (2)
15,318
—
Deferred revenue
80,435
74,463
Total current liabilities
181,770
170,702
Noncurrent liabilities:
Term loan, net
84,844
88,366
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
2,291
3,843
Deferred tax liabilities
101
99
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent (2)
92,611
—
Other long-term liabilities
1,690
18,754
Total noncurrent liabilities
181,537
111,062
Total liabilities
363,307
281,764
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; 5,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 200,000 shares authorized; 67,916 and 66,103 shares issued; 62,461 and 61,348 shares outstanding, respectively
679
661
Additional paid-in capital
629,451
574,667
Treasury stock, 5,455 and 4,755 shares, respectively
(198,003
)
(152,849
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,544
)
(4,869
)
Retained earnings
232,876
213,838
Total stockholders' equity
660,459
631,448
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,023,766
$
913,212
(1) Unbilled receivables of $51,421 and $38,601, respectively, are included in accounts receivable as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018.
(2) Figures as of June 30, 2019 reflect January 1, 2019 adoption of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") No. 2016-02, Leases.