MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC

MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC

(MDSO)
Medidata : TissueTech Expands its Clinical Program with Medidata's End-to-end Unified Platform

07/02/2019 | 08:31am EDT

  • Medidata Rave Clinical Cloud™ to help spearhead the company’s biologics transformation
  • Unified platform creates a single source of truth for all data, enabling teams to focus on critical oversight activities, site satisfaction and improved patient experiences

Medidata (NASDAQ: MDSO) announced that TissueTech, Inc. has chosen the Medidata Rave Clinical Cloud™ as its end-to-end platform for clinical trials. TissueTech recognizes this partnership as critical to helping spearhead the company’s transformation in biologics with a focus on regenerative therapies derived from human birth tissue for patients with serious unmet clinical needs.

TissueTech will be able to create a single source of truth from study planning through completion by using the industry’s most comprehensive, unified platform that includes Medidata Rave EDC, RTSM, CTMS, eTMF, eCOA, Imaging and Site Payments. The company can optimize operational execution, improve quality while decreasing data entry and maintenance burdens, and also reduce the number of e-clinical systems used across study teams. Medidata’s unified platform empowers TissueTech to focus on intelligent oversight of study, country and site activities.

“The partnership with Medidata further underscores TissueTech’s commitment to evidence-based medicine, scientific integrity and continuous research and innovation,” said Amy Tseng, President and Chief Executive Officer of TissueTech. “Medidata’s unified platform provides us with the technology foundation to scale our clinical research, address the complexity of today’s clinical trials, and build and maintain efficiencies as we continue to grow.”

By using Medidata solutions, TissueTech can now fully fortify its business processes within clinical research by enabling:

  • Automatic capture and harmonization of data from multiple sources to power single source of truth and streamlined study execution
  • Faster access and real-time visibility into medical images for more secure and cost-effective management
  • Accurate unification of content, data and workflows to ensure rapid study startup and faster study closeout
  • Timely payments disbursements

“TissueTech has pioneered the clinical application of human placental tissues, and we’re proud to be part of their journey in developing regenerative therapies for ocular disease, complex wounds, osteoarthritis of the knee, and other patient needs. We’re excited to help scale their complex clinical trials, ultimately bringing innovative therapies to patients in new ways,” said Glen de Vries, President and Co-Founder, Medidata.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life science, with the world's most used platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Powered by artificial intelligence and delivered by top-ranked industry experts, Medidata helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk and optimize outcomes. Medidata and its companies, Acorn AI and SHYFT, serve 1,300 customers and partners worldwide and empower more than 150,000 certified users every day to create hope for millions of patients. Discover the future of life science: www.medidata.com

About TissueTech

TissueTech, Inc., the parent company of Amniox Medical, Inc. and Bio-Tissue, Inc., pioneered the development and clinical application of amniotic tissue-based products. Amniox Medical markets products for use in the musculoskeletal and wound care markets; Bio-Tissue markets products for the ophthalmology and optometry markets. Since the company’s inception, clinicians have performed more than 500,000 human implants of the company’s products and published more than 300 peer-reviewed studies supporting its technology platform. The Company’s first product, AmnioGraft®, is the only tissue graft designated by the FDA as homologous for promoting ophthalmic wound healing. Learn more at www.tissuetech.com.


© Business Wire 2019
