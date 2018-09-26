Log in
Medidata : and Decibel Therapeutics Announce Multi-Year Collaboration in Support of Clinical Development for Hearing Loss, Tinnitus, and Balance Disorders

09/26/2018 | 02:33pm CEST

Decibel to Unify Data and Scale with Medidata Cloud

News summary:

  • Boston biotech company selects Medidata Cloud to unify clinical trial data
  • Decibel adopts Medidata ePRO/eCOA and eTMF to rapidly scale and expand research
  • Medidata Cloud to support clinical development for hearing loss, tinnitus, and balance disorders

Full Story:

Medidata (NASDAQ:MDSO) today announced that Decibel Therapeutics is adopting Medidata Cloud, the Intelligent Platform for Life Sciences. The agreement will support the Boston biotech company’s clinical development for hearing loss, tinnitus, and balance disorders.

Decibel is advancing a portfolio of research programs addressing inner ear disorders with its discovery and development product engine. As it prepares to ramp up both interventional and non-interventional clinical research activities, Decibel partnered with Medidata to:

  • Support early stage research in the areas of observational, natural history explorations
  • Facilitate timely data capture and analysis of study outcomes
  • Seamlessly scale and unify all data by adopting one eClinical platform across studies

“As we establish our clinical operations infrastructure, we are not only focusing on speed and quality, but building a clinical data ecosystem that is scalable and cost effective. Medidata supports these initiatives, and facilitates the aggregation and analysis of clinical data across a variety of platforms and studies,” said Heather Wolff, senior director of clinical development operations at Decibel. “After an extensive search, Medidata surfaced as the ideal technology partner for Decibel.”

Decibel will incorporate key Medidata offerings as it advances its hearing and balance-related research programs:

  • Edge eTMF: unify content, data, and workflows with comprehensive real-time, end-to-end TMF management and share with other clinical partners
  • Rave ePRO/eCOA: optimize data accuracy and patient engagement by automating the collection of patient-reported clinical trial information from mobile devices into the Medidata Cloud

“We’re excited to support Decibel as they break new ground in the development of novel therapeutics for inner ear disorders,” said Glen de Vries, president and co-founder, Medidata. “Our one platform approach empowers innovative companies around the world, like Decibel, to scale their research and make new discoveries.”

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, with the world's most used platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Powered by artificial intelligence and delivered by the #1 ranked industry experts, the Intelligent Platform for Life Sciences helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk and optimize outcomes. Medidata serves more than 1,000 customers and partners worldwide and empowers more than 100,000 certified users everyday to create hope for millions of patients. Discover the future of life sciences: www.mdsol.com

About Decibel Therapeutics, Inc.

Decibel Therapeutics has established the world’s first comprehensive drug discovery, development, and translational research platform to discover and develop therapeutics to protect, repair, and restore hearing. To serve the over half a billion people globally living with hearing loss and related disorders, Decibel is committed to creating a world in which the benefits and joys of hearing are available to all. Decibel is headquartered in Boston, Mass.

For more information about Decibel Therapeutics, please visit www.decibeltx.com or follow @DecibelTx on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2018
