Medidata : and Decibel Therapeutics Announce Multi-Year Collaboration in Support of Clinical Development for Hearing Loss, Tinnitus, and Balance Disorders

Medidata
(NASDAQ:MDSO) today announced that Decibel Therapeutics is adopting
Medidata Cloud, the Intelligent Platform for Life Sciences. The
agreement will support the Boston biotech company’s clinical development
for hearing loss, tinnitus, and balance disorders.
Decibel is advancing a portfolio of research programs addressing inner
ear disorders with its discovery and development product engine. As it
prepares to ramp up both interventional and non-interventional clinical
research activities, Decibel partnered with Medidata to:
-
Support early stage research in the areas of observational, natural
history explorations
-
Facilitate timely data capture and analysis of study outcomes
-
Seamlessly scale and unify all data by adopting one eClinical platform
across studies
“As we establish our clinical operations infrastructure, we are not only
focusing on speed and quality, but building a clinical data ecosystem
that is scalable and cost effective. Medidata supports these
initiatives, and facilitates the aggregation and analysis of clinical
data across a variety of platforms and studies,” said Heather Wolff,
senior director of clinical development operations at Decibel. “After an
extensive search, Medidata surfaced as the ideal technology partner for
Decibel.”
Decibel will incorporate key Medidata offerings as it advances its
hearing and balance-related research programs:
-
Edge
eTMF: unify content, data, and workflows with comprehensive
real-time, end-to-end TMF management and share with other clinical
partners
-
Rave
ePRO/eCOA: optimize data accuracy and patient engagement by
automating the collection of patient-reported clinical trial
information from mobile devices into the Medidata Cloud
“We’re excited to support Decibel as they break new ground in the
development of novel therapeutics for inner ear disorders,” said Glen de
Vries, president and co-founder, Medidata. “Our one platform approach
empowers innovative companies around the world, like Decibel, to scale
their research and make new discoveries.”
About Medidata
Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, with
the world's most used platform for clinical development, commercial, and
real-world data. Powered by artificial intelligence and delivered by the
#1 ranked industry experts, the Intelligent Platform for Life Sciences
helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device companies, and academic
researchers accelerate value, minimize risk and optimize outcomes.
Medidata serves more than 1,000 customers and partners worldwide and
empowers more than 100,000 certified users everyday to create hope for
millions of patients. Discover the future of life sciences: www.mdsol.com
About Decibel Therapeutics, Inc.
Decibel Therapeutics has established the world’s first comprehensive
drug discovery, development, and translational research platform to
discover and develop therapeutics to protect, repair, and restore
hearing. To serve the over half a billion people globally living with
hearing loss and related disorders, Decibel is committed to creating a
world in which the benefits and joys of hearing are available to all.
Decibel is headquartered in Boston, Mass.
For more information about Decibel Therapeutics, please visit www.decibeltx.com
or follow @DecibelTx
on Twitter.
