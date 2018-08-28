Log in
MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC (MDSO)
Medidata : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/28/2018

Medidata (NASDAQ: MDSO) today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences.

  • Rouven Bergmann, chief financial officer, will present at the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in New York at 12:45 p.m. ET.
  • Dr. Bergmann will also present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Las Vegas at 9:40 a.m. PT (12:40 p.m. ET).

A live audio webcast and replay of each presentation will be available at http://investor.mdsol.com.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, with the world's most used platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Powered by artificial intelligence and delivered by the #1 ranked industry experts, the Intelligent Platform for Life Sciences helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk and optimize outcomes. Medidata serves more than 1,000 customers and partners worldwide and empowers more than 100,000 certified users every day to create hope for millions of patients. Discover the future of life sciences: www.mdsol.com


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 637 M
EBIT 2018 124 M
Net income 2018 39,9 M
Finance 2018 145 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 128,61
P/E ratio 2019 83,68
EV / Sales 2018 7,29x
EV / Sales 2019 6,13x
Capitalization 4 790 M
Chart MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Medidata Solutions Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 87,6 $
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tarek A. Sherif Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Glen Michael de Vries President & Director
Rouven Bergmann CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Julie Iskow Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Product Development
Neil M. Kurtz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC28.88%4 790
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.81%133 301
ACCENTURE8.35%111 806
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES51.86%111 559
VMWARE, INC.20.79%62 970
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING22.53%62 904
