Medidata : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Medidata
(NASDAQ: MDSO) today announced its participation in two upcoming
investor conferences.
-
Rouven Bergmann, chief financial officer, will present at the Citi
2018 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in New
York at 12:45 p.m. ET.
-
Dr. Bergmann will also present at the Deutsche Bank Technology
Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Las Vegas at 9:40 a.m. PT
(12:40 p.m. ET).
A live audio webcast and replay of each presentation will be available
at http://investor.mdsol.com.
About Medidata
Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, with
the world's most used platform for clinical development, commercial, and
real-world data. Powered by artificial intelligence and delivered by the
#1 ranked industry experts, the Intelligent Platform for Life Sciences
helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device companies, and academic
researchers accelerate value, minimize risk and optimize outcomes.
Medidata serves more than 1,000 customers and partners worldwide and
empowers more than 100,000 certified users every day to create hope for
millions of patients. Discover the future of life sciences: www.mdsol.com
