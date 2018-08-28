Medidata : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Medidata (NASDAQ: MDSO) today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences.

Rouven Bergmann, chief financial officer, will present at the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in New York at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Dr. Bergmann will also present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Las Vegas at 9:40 a.m. PT (12:40 p.m. ET).

A live audio webcast and replay of each presentation will be available at http://investor.mdsol.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005193/en/