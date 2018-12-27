Log in
MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC (MDSO)

MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC (MDSO)
12/26 10:00:00 pm
63.92 USD   +5.86%
2014MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC : quaterly earnings release
2013MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC : quaterly earnings release
2012U.S. companies delay results due to Sandy
Medidata : to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/27/2018 | 02:31pm CET

Medidata (NASDAQ:MDSO) today announced that Tarek Sherif, chairman and chief executive officer, and Rouven Bergmann, chief financial officer, will present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in San Francisco at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET).

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at http://investor.mdsol.com.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, with the world's most used platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Powered by artificial intelligence and delivered by the #1 ranked industry experts, the Intelligent Platform for Life Sciences helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk and optimize outcomes. Medidata serves more than 1,000 customers and partners worldwide and empowers more than 100,000 certified users every day to create hope for millions of patients. Discover the future of life sciences: www.mdsol.com


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 637 M
EBIT 2018 52,1 M
Net income 2018 44,7 M
Finance 2018 161 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 87,71
P/E ratio 2019 71,32
EV / Sales 2018 5,89x
EV / Sales 2019 4,84x
Capitalization 3 911 M
Chart MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Medidata Solutions Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 83,3 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tarek A. Sherif Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Glen Michael de Vries President & Director
Rouven Bergmann CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Julie Iskow Chief Technology Officer & EVP-Product Development
Neil M. Kurtz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC0.87%3 911
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-27.40%101 231
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES39.94%100 855
ACCENTURE-9.20%92 517
VMWARE, INC.21.98%62 660
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING8.97%55 898
