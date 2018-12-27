Medidata : to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Medidata
(NASDAQ:MDSO) today announced that Tarek Sherif, chairman and chief
executive officer, and Rouven Bergmann, chief financial officer, will
present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on
Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in San Francisco at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET).
A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at http://investor.mdsol.com.
