Medifast, Inc. : to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2019

02/13/2020 | 07:31am EST

BALTIMORE, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED), a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically proven programs and healthy living products, will announce financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results with additional comments and details. Participants from the Company will be Dan Chard, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Robinson, Chief Financial Officer.

(PRNewsfoto/Medifast, Inc.)

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 26, 2020. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted at the Investor Relations section of Medifast's website at www.MedifastInc.com, and will be archived online through March 11, 2020. In addition, listeners may dial (855) 560-2579.

A telephonic playback will be available from 6:30 p.m. ET, February 26, 2020, through March, 5, 2020. Participants can dial (877) 344-7529 to hear the playback and enter passcode 10139285.

About Medifast:
Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. Based on nearly 40 years of experience, Medifast has redefined direct selling by combining the best aspects of the model. Its community of thousands of independent OPTAVIA Coaches teach Clients to develop holistic healthy habits through products and clinically proven plans, the Habits of Health® Transformational System and comprehensive support from a community of like-minded people. In 2019, Medifast expanded the OPTAVIA movement globally, beginning with the Asia-Pacific region. Medifast is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and was named to Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2019 and Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2016 and 2017. For more information, visit www.MedifastInc.com or www.OPTAVIA.com.

MED-F

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medifast-inc-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-ended-december-31-2019-301004330.html

SOURCE Medifast, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
