Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  MediGene AG    MDG1   DE000A1X3W00

MEDIGENE AG (MDG1)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/06 11:13:32 am
12.48 EUR   -0.16%
10:32aMEDIGENE : announces inclusion in SDAX
PU
09/03MEDIGENE : announces change in executive leadership team
AQ
08/31MEDIGENE : announces change in executive leadership team
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Medigene : announces inclusion in SDAX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 10:32am CEST

Planegg - Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, Frankfurt, Prime Standard), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focusing on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, announces that the Medigene share will be part of the SDAX from 24 September 2018 onwards, following the restructuring of the Deutsche Börse indices. The SDAX, the smaller-cap index, is being expanded from 50 to 70 stocks. Medigene is the only biotech company in the new SDAX and has met the relevant criteria for inclusion in terms of market capitalization and free float trading volume.

Further information on Deutsche Börse's rule changes can be found online in the Equity Indices Guide at www.dax-indices.com/resources .

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, ISIN DE000A1X3W00, Prime Standard) is a publicly listed biotechnology company headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The company is developing highly innovative immunotherapies to target various forms and stages of cancer. Medigene focuses on the development of personalized T cell-based therapies, with projects currently in preclinical and clinical development.

For more information, please visit medigene.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® and Veregen® are registered trademarks of Medigene AG. These trademarks may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

Contact Medigene AG
Julia Hofmann, Dr. Robert Mayer
Tel.: +49 - 89 - 20 00 33 - 33 01
email: investor@medigene.com

Disclaimer

MediGene AG published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 08:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDIGENE AG
10:32aMEDIGENE : announces inclusion in SDAX
PU
09/03MEDIGENE : announces change in executive leadership team
AQ
08/31MEDIGENE : announces change in executive leadership team
PU
08/27MEDIGENE : participates at five upcoming conferences
AQ
08/24MEDIGENE : participates at five upcoming conferences
PU
08/23MEDIGENE : and Structured Immunity announce collaboration aimed at improving T C..
AQ
08/21MEDIGENE : and Structured Immunity announce collaboration aimed at improving T C..
PU
08/10MEDIGENE : Reports Results for the First Half of 2018
AQ
08/07MEDIGENE : Reports Results for the First Half of 2018
PU
07/06MEDIGENE : presents at upcoming conferences
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/03ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : Growing Dividends, Endless Opportunities But Li.. 
08/08MediGene AG 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/07MediGene AG reports 1H results 
04/11ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : My March 89-Stock Portfolio Review 
03/26MediGene AG 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 8,38 M
EBIT 2018 -22,7 M
Net income 2018 -22,7 M
Finance 2018 51,9 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 30,4x
EV / Sales 2019 23,6x
Capitalization 307 M
Chart MEDIGENE AG
Duration : Period :
MediGene AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIGENE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 19,3 €
Spread / Average Target 55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dolores J. Schendel Chief Executive & Scientific Officer
Horst Domdey Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Taapken Chief Financial Officer
Kai Pinkernell Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Yi Ta Li Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIGENE AG-1.81%389
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%31 459
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC28.65%25 939
LONZA GROUP17.96%23 755
INCYTE CORPORATION-21.62%15 697
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.43.85%12 236
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.