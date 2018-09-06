Medigene : announces inclusion in SDAX

Planegg - Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, Frankfurt, Prime Standard), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focusing on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, announces that the Medigene share will be part of the SDAX from 24 September 2018 onwards, following the restructuring of the Deutsche Börse indices. The SDAX, the smaller-cap index, is being expanded from 50 to 70 stocks. Medigene is the only biotech company in the new SDAX and has met the relevant criteria for inclusion in terms of market capitalization and free float trading volume.

Further information on Deutsche Börse's rule changes can be found online in the Equity Indices Guide at www.dax-indices.com/resources .

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, ISIN DE000A1X3W00, Prime Standard) is a publicly listed biotechnology company headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The company is developing highly innovative immunotherapies to target various forms and stages of cancer. Medigene focuses on the development of personalized T cell-based therapies, with projects currently in preclinical and clinical development.

For more information, please visit medigene.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® and Veregen® are registered trademarks of Medigene AG. These trademarks may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

Contact Medigene AG

Julia Hofmann, Dr. Robert Mayer

Tel.: +49 - 89 - 20 00 33 - 33 01

email: investor@medigene.com