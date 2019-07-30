Medigene : participates at upcoming conferences

Martinsried/Munich - Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard) today announced its participation at the following upcoming investor conferences:
Trout European Biotech Investor Day
Date: 1 August 2019
Location: New York, USA
BTIG Biotech Conference
Date: 12 August 2019
Location: New York, USA
Citi's Annual Biotech Conference
Date: 04 - 05 September 2019
Location: Boston, USA
Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, ISIN DE000A1X3W00, Prime Standard) is a publicly listed biotechnology company headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The company is developing highly innovative immunotherapies to target various forms and stages of cancer. Medigene concentrates on the development of personalized T cell-based therapies, with associated projects currently in pre-clinical and clinical development.
This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.
Contact Medigene AG
Julia Hofmann, Dr. Robert Mayer
Tel.: +49 - 89 - 20 00 33 - 33 01,
email: investor@medigene.com
