Medigene : participates at upcoming conferences

Martinsried/Munich - Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard) today announced its participation at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Trout European Biotech Investor Day

Date: 1 August 2019

Location: New York, USA

BTIG Biotech Conference

Date: 12 August 2019

Location: New York, USA

Citi's Annual Biotech Conference

Date: 04 - 05 September 2019

Location: Boston, USA

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, ISIN DE000A1X3W00, Prime Standard) is a publicly listed biotechnology company headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The company is developing highly innovative immunotherapies to target various forms and stages of cancer. Medigene concentrates on the development of personalized T cell-based therapies, with associated projects currently in pre-clinical and clinical development.

For more information, please visit http://www.medigene.com

Contact Medigene AG

Julia Hofmann, Dr. Robert Mayer

Tel.: +49 - 89 - 20 00 33 - 33 01,

email: investor@medigene.com