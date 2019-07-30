Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  MediGene AG    MDG1   DE000A1X3W00

MEDIGENE AG

(MDG1)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Medigene : participates at upcoming conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 07:15am EDT

Martinsried/Munich - Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard) today announced its participation at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Trout European Biotech Investor Day
Date: 1 August 2019
Location: New York, USA

BTIG Biotech Conference
Date: 12 August 2019
Location: New York, USA

Citi's Annual Biotech Conference
Date: 04 - 05 September 2019
Location: Boston, USA

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, ISIN DE000A1X3W00, Prime Standard) is a publicly listed biotechnology company headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The company is developing highly innovative immunotherapies to target various forms and stages of cancer. Medigene concentrates on the development of personalized T cell-based therapies, with associated projects currently in pre-clinical and clinical development.
For more information, please visit http://www.medigene.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

Contact Medigene AG
Julia Hofmann, Dr. Robert Mayer
Tel.: +49 - 89 - 20 00 33 - 33 01,
email: investor@medigene.com

Disclaimer

MediGene AG published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 11:14:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDIGENE AG
07:15aMEDIGENE : participates at upcoming conferences
PU
06/18MEDIGENE : Interim analysis from ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial with DC vacci..
AQ
06/17MEDIGENE : Interim analysis from ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial with DC vacci..
PU
05/27MEDIGENE : presented preclinical date on different TCR candidates at CIMT
AQ
05/23MEDIGENE : announces clinical trial agreement for HA-1 TCR immunotherapy MDG1021..
AQ
05/23MEDIGENE : reports on Annual General Meeting 2019
AQ
05/20MEDIGENE : to present interim data analysis from Phase I/II DC-Vaccine trial at ..
AQ
05/15MEDIGENE : reports financial and business results for the first three months of ..
AQ
05/09MEDIGENE : participates at upcoming conferences
AQ
05/02MEDIGENE : presented data on favorable safety pattern of PRAME-specific TCR on n..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 9,49 M
EBIT 2019 -27,7 M
Net income 2019 -27,8 M
Finance 2019 40,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -6,04x
P/E ratio 2020 -5,95x
EV / Sales2019 13,2x
EV / Sales2020 10,9x
Capitalization 166 M
Chart MEDIGENE AG
Duration : Period :
MediGene AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIGENE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 13,48  €
Last Close Price 6,80  €
Spread / Highest target 153%
Spread / Average Target 98,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dolores J. Schendel Chief Executive & Scientific Officer
Horst Domdey Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kai Pinkernell Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Yi Ta Li Member-Supervisory Board
Antoinette Hiebeler-Hasner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIGENE AG-8.40%185
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC37.13%31 320
LONZA GROUP34.83%25 668
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%19 960
INCYTE CORPORATION26.21%17 187
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION86.32%15 228
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group