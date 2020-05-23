Log in
Medigus : Announces Closing of $5 Million Public Offering

05/23/2020

OMER, Israel, May 22, 2020 - Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: MDGS), a technology company developing minimally invasive tools and an innovator in direct visualization technology, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,333,334 American Depositary Shares (the 'ADSs') or pre-funded ADS purchase warrants, each to purchase one ADS (the 'Pre-Funded Warrants') in lieu thereof. Each ADS was sold to the public at a price per ADS of $1.50 and each Pre-Funded Warrant was sold to the public at a price per Pre-Funded Warrant of $1.499. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering were approximately $5,000,000 before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses. The Pre-Funded Warrants will be exercisable at any time after the date of issuance upon payment of the exercise price of $0.001 per ADS.

Medigus Ltd. intends to use the proceeds of the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-238162) relating to the American Depositary Shares to be issued in the proposed offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement may also be obtained from ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673, by email at prospectus@think-equity.com.

Disclaimer

Medigus Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2020 00:12:02 UTC
