MEDIGUS LTD.

(MDGS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE - 08/29 10:24:40 am
34.9 ILa   -1.97%
04:31pMEDIGUS : Form 424b3
PU
04:31pMEDIGUS : Form 6-k
PU
07/19Medigus Sold Micro Cameras to Two Leading Defense Organizations
GL
Medigus : FORM 424B3

08/29/2019 | 04:31pm EDT
Form 424B3 - Prospectus [Rule 424(b)(3)]:
SEC Accession No. 0001213900-19-016941
Filing Date
2019-08-29
Accepted
2019-08-29 16:19:10
Documents
1

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 PROSPECTUS SUPPLYMENT f424b3082919b_medigusltd.htm 424B3 264771
Complete submission text file 0001213900-19-016941.txt 265782
Mailing Address BUILDING 7A, OMER INDUSTRIAL PARKPOB 3030OMER L3 8496500
Business Address BUILDING 7A, OMER INDUSTRIAL PARKPOB 3030OMER L3 8496500 972722602211
Medigus Ltd. (Filer) CIK: 0001618500 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 000000000 | State of Incorp.: L3 | Fiscal Year End: 1231
Type: 424B3 | Act: 33 | File No.: 333-225610 | Film No.: 191066606
SIC: 3841 Surgical & Medical Instruments & Apparatus
Assistant Director 10

Disclaimer

Medigus Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 20:30:02 UTC
Financials (ILS)
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capitalization 26,5 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,35  ILS
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Rowland Chief Executive Officer
Benad Goldwasser Chairman
Oded Yatzkan Chief Financial Officer
Aviel Roy-Shapira Medical Director
Amir Govrin Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIGUS LTD.-26.04%8
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC23.36%110 555
DANAHER CORPORATION35.27%100 066
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION19.47%59 187
INTUITIVE SURGICAL4.66%57 771
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION40.30%45 109
