MEDIGUS LTD.

MEDIGUS LTD.

(MDGS)
News 
News

Medigus : FORM 6-K

0
06/03/2019 | 07:24am EDT
Form 6-K - Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16]:
SEC Accession No. 0001213900-19-009911
Filing Date
2019-06-03
Accepted
2019-06-03 06:03:13
Documents
3
Period of Report
2019-06-03

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER f6k060319_medigusltd.htm 6-K 18196
2 PRESS RELEASE TITLED: 'MEDIGUS SIGNS A LICENSING AND SALE AGREEMENT FOR THE MUSE f6k060319ex99-1_medigus.htm EX-99.1 11507
3 GRAPHIC ex99_001.jpg GRAPHIC 6469
Complete submission text file 0001213900-19-009911.txt 39793
Mailing Address BUILDING 7A, OMER INDUSTRIAL PARKPOB 3030OMER L3 8496500
Business Address BUILDING 7A, OMER INDUSTRIAL PARKPOB 3030OMER L3 8496500 972722602211
Medigus Ltd. (Filer) CIK: 0001618500 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 000000000 | State of Incorp.: L3 | Fiscal Year End: 1231
Type: 6-K | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-37381 | Film No.: 19872034
SIC: 3841 Surgical & Medical Instruments & Apparatus
Assistant Director 10

Disclaimer

Medigus Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 11:23:06 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Rowland Chief Executive Officer
Benad Goldwasser Chairman
Oded Yatzkan Chief Financial Officer
Aviel Roy-Shapira Medical Director
Amir Govrin Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIGUS LTD.-8.54%9
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC19.30%106 787
DANAHER CORPORATION28.02%94 510
INTUITIVE SURGICAL-2.94%53 666
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION8.69%53 415
ILLUMINA2.33%45 116
