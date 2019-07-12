Log in
Medigus : FORM 6-K

07/12/2019 | 07:15am EDT
Form 6-K - Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16]:
SEC Accession No. 0001213900-19-012553
Filing Date
2019-07-12
Accepted
2019-07-12 06:02:20
Documents
3
Period of Report
2019-07-12

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER f6k071219_medigusltd.htm 6-K 12740
2 PRESS RELEASE TITLED: 'MEDIGUS RECEIVES FIRST SUBSTANTIAL COMMERCIAL ORDER FOR I f6k071219ex99-1_medigus.htm EX-99.1 10279
3 GRAPHIC ex99-1_001.jpg GRAPHIC 6908
Complete submission text file 0001213900-19-012553.txt 33715
Mailing Address BUILDING 7A, OMER INDUSTRIAL PARKPOB 3030OMER L3 8496500
Business Address BUILDING 7A, OMER INDUSTRIAL PARKPOB 3030OMER L3 8496500 972722602211
Medigus Ltd. (Filer) CIK: 0001618500 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 000000000 | State of Incorp.: L3 | Fiscal Year End: 1231
Type: 6-K | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-37381 | Film No.: 19952008
SIC: 3841 Surgical & Medical Instruments & Apparatus
Assistant Director 10

Disclaimer

Medigus Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 11:14:02 UTC
Financials ()
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capitalization 31,8 M
Chart MEDIGUS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Medigus Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,42  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Rowland Chief Executive Officer
Benad Goldwasser Chairman
Oded Yatzkan Chief Financial Officer
Aviel Roy-Shapira Medical Director
Amir Govrin Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIGUS LTD.-11.46%9
DANAHER CORPORATION38.29%102 171
INTUITIVE SURGICAL11.92%61 880
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION22.24%60 076
ILLUMINA21.25%53 458
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION24.82%40 664
