Medigus : FORM 6-K

Form 6-K - Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16]:
SEC Accession No. 0001213900-19-012553
Filing Date
2019-07-12
Accepted
2019-07-12 06:02:20
Documents
3
Period of Report
2019-07-12
Mailing Address BUILDING 7A, OMER INDUSTRIAL PARKPOB 3030OMER L3 8496500
Business Address BUILDING 7A, OMER INDUSTRIAL PARKPOB 3030OMER L3 8496500 972722602211
Medigus Ltd. (Filer) CIK: 0001618500 (see all company filings)
IRS No.: 000000000 | State of Incorp.: L3 | Fiscal Year End: 1231
Type: 6-K | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-37381 | Film No.: 19952008
SIC: 3841 Surgical & Medical Instruments & Apparatus
Assistant Director 10
Disclaimer
Medigus Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 11:14:02 UTC