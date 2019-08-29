Medigus : FORM 6-K

Form 6-K - Report of foreign issuer [Rules 13a-16 and 15d-16]:
SEC Accession No. 0001213900-19-016931
Filing Date
2019-08-29
Accepted
2019-08-29 16:12:01
Documents
40
Period of Report
2019-06-30
Mailing Address BUILDING 7A, OMER INDUSTRIAL PARKPOB 3030OMER L3 8496500
Business Address BUILDING 7A, OMER INDUSTRIAL PARKPOB 3030OMER L3 8496500 972722602211
Medigus Ltd. (Filer) CIK: 0001618500 (see all company filings)
IRS No.: 000000000 | State of Incorp.: L3 | Fiscal Year End: 1231
Type: 6-K | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-37381 | Film No.: 191066498
SIC: 3841 Surgical & Medical Instruments & Apparatus
Assistant Director 10
Disclaimer
Medigus Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 20:30:02 UTC