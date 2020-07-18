Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Medigus Ltd.    MDGS   IL0010961717

MEDIGUS LTD.

(MDGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medigus : to Resell Polyrizon's Future Products for Protection Against COVID-19 Spread and Other Biological Threats

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/18/2020 | 09:36pm EDT

OMER, Israel, July 17, 2020 - Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) (TASE:MDGS), a technology company developing minimally invasive tools and an innovator in direct visualization technology, today announced the signing of an investment agreement and a reseller agreement with Polyrizon Ltd., a private company engaged in developing biological gels for the purpose of protecting patients against biological threats.

Disclaimer

Medigus Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2020 01:35:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MEDIGUS LTD.
07/18MEDIGUS : to Resell Polyrizon's Future Products for Protection Against COVID-19 ..
PU
07/17Medigus to Resell Polyrizon's Future Products for Protection Against COVID-19..
GL
07/13GERD IP, A Subsidiary of Medigus, Files Complaint with Delaware District Cour..
GL
06/24Medigus Increases Holdings in ScoutCam
GL
06/12MEDIGUS : ScoutCam Granted Canadian Patent for New Endoscope Irrigation Technolo..
GL
05/23MEDIGUS : Announces Closing of $5 Million Public Offering
PU
05/22Medigus Ltd. Announces Closing of $5 Million Public Offering
GL
05/22MEDIGUS : ScoutCam Achieved Breakthrough with Healthcare's First of its kind OR-..
GL
05/19MEDIGUS LTD : . Announces Pricing of $5 Million Public Offering
AQ
05/19Medigus Announces Proposed Public Offering
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,27 M - -
Net income 2019 -14,2 M - -
Net cash 2019 6,88 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,69x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 9,25 M 9,28 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -1,98x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,55x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart MEDIGUS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Medigus Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIGUS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Liron Carmel Chief Executive Officer
Eliyahu Yoresh Chairman
Tatyana Yosef Chief Financial Officer
Aviel Roy-Shapira Medical Director
Ronen Rosenbloom Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIGUS LTD.-11.76%9
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC20.79%156 164
DANAHER CORPORATION24.41%135 006
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.10.08%75 888
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.87.41%59 272
ILLUMINA, INC.15.64%56 395
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group