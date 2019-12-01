Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  MedinCell    MEDCL   FR0004065605

MEDINCELL

(MEDCL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 11/29 11:35:15 am
7.34 EUR   +5.76%
11/28MEDINCELL S.A. : half-yearly earnings release
06/04MEDINCELL : Annual results
CO
01/15MEDINCELL : Provisional calendar
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MedinCell : to publish its activity report and financial information of the first half of 2019-2020 on December 3, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 09:43pm EST

MedinCell to publish its activity report and financial information of the first half of 2019-2020 on December 3, 2019

Euronext: MEDCL Montpellier - France November 19, 2019 5:45 pm CET

MedinCell will hold an audio conference for its shareholders and the financial community on Tuesday, December 3 to present the results of the first half-year2019-2020, which ended on September 30, 2019:

  • 6.30 pm CET - Presentation and Q&A in French
  • 7.30 pm CET - Presentation and Q&A in English
  • Link to connect: invest.medincell.com/conference

An internet connection will be required to access the audio conference and ask questions.

The half-year financial report will be available on the MedinCell website, in the Investors section (invest.medincell.com), as well as on the website of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO® technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO® technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 130 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

Contacts

MedinCell

NewCap

NewCap

David Heuzé

Louis-Victor Delouvrier / Alexia Faure

Nicolas Merigeau

Communication leader

Investor relations

Media relations

david.heuze@medincell.com

medincell@newcap.eu

medincell@newcap.eu

+33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, especially on the Company's progress of its clinical trials. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements other than statements of historical facts that may be contained in this press release relating to future events are subject to change without notice, factors beyond the Company's control and the Company's financial capabilities.

These statements may include, but are not limited to, any statement beginning with, followed by or including words or phrases such as "objective", "believe", "anticipate", "foresee", "aim", "intend", "may", "anticipate", "estimate", "plan", "project", "will", "may", "probably", "should", "could" and other words and phrases of the same meaning or used in negative form. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that may, if any, cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated or expressed explicitly or implicitly by such forward-looking statements. A list and description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) pursuant to its regulatory obligations, including the Company's registration document, registered with the AMF on September 4, 2018 under number I. 18-062, as well as in the documents and reports to be published subsequently by the Company. In addition, these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including in the event that new

information becomes available. The Company's update of one or more forward-looking statements does not imply that the Company will make any further updates to such forward-looking statements or other forward-looking statements.

This press release is for information purposes only. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for the Company's shares in any jurisdiction, in particular in France. Similarly, this press release does not constitute investment advice and should not be treated as such. It is not related to the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It should not deprive the recipients of the opportunity to exercise their own judgment. All opinions expressed in this document are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this press release may be subject to legal restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Persons who come to know about this press release are required to inquire about and comply with these restrictions.

Disclaimer

Medincell SA published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 02:42:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDINCELL
11/28MEDINCELL S.A. : half-yearly earnings release
06/04MEDINCELL : Annual results
CO
01/15MEDINCELL : Provisional calendar
CO
2018MEDINCELL : Half-year results
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 10,6 M
EBIT 2020 -12,0 M
Net income 2020 -14,5 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,2x
P/E ratio 2021 -81,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 13,9x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,84x
Capitalization 147 M
Chart MEDINCELL
Duration : Period :
MedinCell Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDINCELL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 10,30  €
Last Close Price 7,34  €
Spread / Highest target 40,3%
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christophe Douat Chief Executive Officer
Anh Nguyen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sébastien Magnat Head-Operations
Jaime Arango Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Roberge Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDINCELL10.38%162
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.74%361 856
ROCHE HOLDING AG26.95%263 341
MERCK AND COMPANY14.10%221 959
PFIZER-11.50%213 174
NOVARTIS24.29%208 517
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group