Medincell: Invitation to a Videoconference - April 23, 2020: Adapting and Acting in Response to the Covid-19 Crisis

04/20/2020 | 11:51am EDT

In this unprecedented situation, MedinCell has adapted to protect its collaborators, ensure the continuity of its strategic activities, and launch a research project dedicated to Covid‑19

Regulatory News:

MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL):

The videoconference will cover MedinCell’s latest operational developments, as well as the internal situation related to the pandemic. The Company's management will answer questions from participants.

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO® technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO® technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 130 people representing over 25 different nationalities.


© Business Wire 2020
