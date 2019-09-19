Log in
Mediobanca : Board of Directors'meeting held on 19 September 2019

09/19/2019 | 02:02pm EDT

At a Board meeting held today, the Directors of Mediobanca approved the Bank's draft separate financial statements and the consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2019, which reflect the data disclosed to the market on 31 July 2019: net profit of €386.2m for the twelve months earned by Mediobanca (30/6/18: €337m) and a net profit of €823m (€863.9m) earned by the Group.

As announced on 31 July 2019, a gross dividend of €0.47 per share will be proposed to shareholders at the annual general meeting due to take place on 28 October 2019. The dividend will be paid on 20 November, with the record date 19 November and the shares going ex-rights on 18 November.

Mediobanca's Board of Directors also approved the consolidated Non-Financial Statement as at 30 June 2019 and to set up, upon proposal of the Appointment Committee, the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, formed by the CEO Alberto Nagel (Chairman) along with independent Directors Angela Gamba, Maximo Ibarra and Elisabetta Magistretti, with responsibility for preliminary analysis of sustainability items to be submitted to the Board.

The Board therefore resolved to call an ordinary annual general meeting of shareholders to take place in a single session on 28 October 2019, to pass resolutions on the following issues:

  • Financial statements as at 30 June 2019, Board of Directors' review of operations and other reports, reports by external auditors and Statutory Audit Committee; related resolutions;
  • Group staff remuneration and incentivization policies: staff remuneration policies; cap on variable and fixed remuneration based on a ratio of 2:1; policies in the event of beneficiaries leaving office or ceasing to work for Mediobanca;
  • Update of the performance share scheme.

The notice of meeting and documentation in respect of the various items on the agenda will be published by the means and within the terms set by the regulations in force.

Milan, 19 September 2019

Mediobanca S.p.A. published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 572 M
EBIT 2020 1 382 M
Net income 2020 838 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,97%
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
P/E ratio 2021 10,00x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,24x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,15x
Capitalization 8 341 M
Chart MEDIOBANCA
Duration : Period :
Mediobanca Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIOBANCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 10,32  €
Last Close Price 9,59  €
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alberto Nicola Nagel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Renato Pagliaro Chairman
Massimo Bertolini Secretary & Head-Financial Reporting
Marco Tronchetti Provera Vice Chairman
Tarak Ben Ammar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIOBANCA29.04%9 227
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY21.46%382 874
BANK OF AMERICA21.75%279 249
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.16%267 799
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.18%215 591
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.52%193 768
