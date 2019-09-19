Mediobanca : Board of Directors'meeting held on 19 September 2019

At a Board meeting held today, the Directors of Mediobanca approved the Bank's draft separate financial statements and the consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2019, which reflect the data disclosed to the market on 31 July 2019: net profit of €386.2m for the twelve months earned by Mediobanca (30/6/18: €337m) and a net profit of €823m (€863.9m) earned by the Group.

As announced on 31 July 2019, a gross dividend of €0.47 per share will be proposed to shareholders at the annual general meeting due to take place on 28 October 2019. The dividend will be paid on 20 November, with the record date 19 November and the shares going ex-rights on 18 November.

Mediobanca's Board of Directors also approved the consolidated Non-Financial Statement as at 30 June 2019 and to set up, upon proposal of the Appointment Committee, the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, formed by the CEO Alberto Nagel (Chairman) along with independent Directors Angela Gamba, Maximo Ibarra and Elisabetta Magistretti, with responsibility for preliminary analysis of sustainability items to be submitted to the Board.

The Board therefore resolved to call an ordinary annual general meeting of shareholders to take place in a single session on 28 October 2019, to pass resolutions on the following issues:

Financial statements as at 30 June 2019, Board of Directors' review of operations and other reports, reports by external auditors and Statutory Audit Committee; related resolutions;

Group staff remuneration and incentivization policies: staff remuneration policies; cap on variable and fixed remuneration based on a ratio of 2:1; policies in the event of beneficiaries leaving office or ceasing to work for Mediobanca;

Update of the performance share scheme.

The notice of meeting and documentation in respect of the various items on the agenda will be published by the means and within the terms set by the regulations in force.

Milan, 19 September 2019