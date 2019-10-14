Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Mediobanca    MB   IT0000062957

MEDIOBANCA

(MB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mediobanca : CheBanca! Board of Directors' Meeting Financial statements for 1Q 2019-20 approved

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/14/2019 | 10:26am EDT

Ongoing distribution network enhancement continues,
delivering strong commercial results for the quarter:
net AUM/AUA of €0.6bn gathered,
twice last year and aligned with best sector levels;
new mortgage loans of €0.6bn

Revenues and gross profit growing

AUM/AUA now over €11bn (up 7% in 3M) and TFAs of €25.8bn (up 2% in 3M)
Customer loans total €9.5bn (up 5% in 3M)

Distribution network expanded further:
816 new professionals and 183 POS
Affluent relationship managers now total 451 (6 added in 3M), responsible for €0.3bn of AUM/AUA in 3M
Financial advisors now total 365 (30 added in 3M), responsible for €0.3bn of AUM/AUA in 3M

Revenues and gross profit post significant growth
Revenues of €77m reflect strong YoY growth of 7.2%, diversified between
net interest income of €55m (up 4.0%) and fees of €22m (up 15.5%)
Costs slightly higher at €60m (up 4.1%), due to expansion in operations and distribution
Gross profit up 32.7% ,to €13m

Disclaimer

Mediobanca S.p.A. published this content on 14 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2019 14:25:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDIOBANCA
10:26aMEDIOBANCA : CheBanca! Board of Directors' Meeting Financial statements for 1Q 2..
PU
10/11MEDIOBANCA : Press release
PU
10/08Spain's Cellnex to buy Arqiva's telecoms division in $2.5 billion deal
RE
10/04MEDIOBANCA : Document filing notice
PU
09/30MEDIOBANCA : The first year results of operation of The CheBanca! Academy of Woo..
PU
09/27MEDIOBANCA : Performance share awards
PU
09/27MEDIOBANCA : Press release
PU
09/23MEDIOBANCA : Notice of meeting Annual General Meeting 28 October 2019
PU
09/20Peninsula fund gives Mediaset insurance in Vivendi dispute
RE
09/19MEDIOBANCA : Board of Directors'meeting held on 19 September 2019
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 556 M
EBIT 2020 1 398 M
Net income 2020 841 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,74%
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,43x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,34x
Capitalization 8 779 M
Chart MEDIOBANCA
Duration : Period :
Mediobanca Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIOBANCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 10,57  €
Last Close Price 10,09  €
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alberto Nicola Nagel Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Renato Pagliaro Chairman
Massimo Bertolini Secretary & Head-Financial Reporting
Marco Tronchetti Provera Vice Chairman
Tarak Ben Ammar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIOBANCA34.35%9 701
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.16.99%371 301
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-3.59%273 950
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION17.33%269 103
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.79%216 825
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-4.81%197 642
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group