Mediobanca : CheBanca! Board of Directors' Meeting Financial statements for 1Q 2019-20 approved

Ongoing distribution network enhancement continues,

delivering strong commercial results for the quarter:

net AUM/AUA of €0.6bn gathered,

twice last year and aligned with best sector levels;

new mortgage loans of €0.6bn

Revenues and gross profit growing

AUM/AUA now over €11bn (up 7% in 3M) and TFAs of €25.8bn (up 2% in 3M)

Customer loans total €9.5bn (up 5% in 3M)

Distribution network expanded further:

816 new professionals and 183 POS

Affluent relationship managers now total 451 (6 added in 3M), responsible for €0.3bn of AUM/AUA in 3M

Financial advisors now total 365 (30 added in 3M), responsible for €0.3bn of AUM/AUA in 3M

Revenues and gross profit post significant growth

Revenues of €77m reflect strong YoY growth of 7.2%, diversified between

net interest income of €55m (up 4.0%) and fees of €22m (up 15.5%)

Costs slightly higher at €60m (up 4.1%), due to expansion in operations and distribution

Gross profit up 32.7% ,to €13m