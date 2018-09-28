Log in
Mediobanca : Press Release - Board of Directors' Report on Remuneration Policies

09/28/2018

The Board of Directors' Report on Remuneration Policies for item no. 3 on the agenda for the Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held on 27 October 2018 is now available at the Bank's headquarters and at emarketstorage.com e mediobanca. com (in the section entitled Corporate Governance/General Meetings 2018).

Moreover, as required under Article 84-bis of Consob resolution 11971/99 (Regulations for issuers), notice is hereby given that, for the period 1 October 2017 - 28 September 2018, a total of 1,871,084 Mediobanca shares (performance shares, to be assigned over the next five years) have been approved by way of a capital increase to be awarded to Group employees in application of the staff remuneration policies, from the scheme approved by shareholders at an annual general meeting held on 28 October 2015. Attached hereto is a table showing the updated situation with regard to the share-based compensation schemes issued to this date.

A description of the schemes is published on the company's website at www.mediobanca.com in the section entitled Corporate Governance/Remuneration Policy.

Milan, 28 September 2018

Disclaimer

Mediobanca S.p.A. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 13:46:07 UTC
