Mediobanca : shareholders' consultation agreement

Excerpt required under Article 131 of Italian Legislative Decree 58/98 and Consob resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999 as amended

With reference to the consultation agreement in force between shareholders of Mediobanca, of the kind contemplated by Article 122, paragraph 5, letter a) of Italian Legislative Decree 58/98, notice is hereby given that, as a result of UniCredit S.p.A. having sold its entire shareholding in Mediobanca (involving a total of 74.5 million shares, equal to 8.40% of the company's share capital), the percentage of shares covered by the agreement reduces accordingly, from 20.94% of the company's share capital to 12.54% (111,264,371 shares in total).

Essential, updated information has been published on the Bank's website at www.mediobanca.com.

Milan, 9 November 2019