Medios AG    ILM1   DE000A1MMCC8

MEDIOS AG

(ILM1)
  Report
Medios AG: Additional production site enables tripling of production capacities

07/08/2020 | 03:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Real Estate
Medios AG: Additional production site enables tripling of production capacities

08.07.2020 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Medios AG: Additional production site enables tripling of production capacities

  • Rental of a further building and centralization of operations
  • Acceleration of organic growth, especially in the manufacturing area
  • Synergy effects expected with manageable investment

Berlin, 8 July 2020 - Medios AG ('Company'), one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany, has signed a contract to rent a further building with a total area of around 4,500 m2 at an existing site in Berlin. The Company intends in particular to establish further laboratories for the manufacturing of patient-specific therapies there and to further optimize logistics. In addition, most of the operating activities of Medios are to be concentrated at this location. The aim is to further increase the operating efficiency of the Medios Group and to realize synergy effects by expanding production capacities and centralizing the operating business.

The Executive Board expects to move into the premises and gradually start up the laboratories in the second half of 2021. Depending on capacity utilization, the production capacities in the Patient-specific Therapies segment could thus be as much as tripled. In addition, new jobs are to be created for laboratory operations in the medium term. The manageable investment to set up the laboratories and logistics is expected to amount to a high single-digit million ? amount and will be financed with part of the growth capital that the Company has raised on the capital market in recent months.

Manfred Schneider, CEO of Medios AG: 'With new laboratories and the resulting significantly increased production capacities, we are perfectly positioned to generate additional organic growth. This is another important step in positioning ourselves as the most innovative Specialty Pharma company in Germany.'

Matthias Gärtner, CFO of Medios AG: 'The extensive centralization of most of our operational activities at one site enables us to further optimize manufacturing processes and logistics. This gives us the opportunity to realize high synergy effects at manageable costs.'

By concentrating production, warehousing and logistics at this site, the number of operating facilities in Berlin will be further reduced to three. The administrative units are already consolidated in the new premises in Berlin-Mitte since May 2020. The laboratory facilities in Berlin-Tempelhof will continue to be operated and will also serve as a fallback solution within the Medios Group.

-------------------

About Medios AG
Medios AG is one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany. As a specialist for the provision of Specialty Pharma drugs to patients, GMP-certified provider of patient-specific therapies and innovative analytical methods, Medios covers substantial elements of the supply chain in this field and follows the highest international quality standards. Usually, Specialty Pharma drugs are high-priced medicines for rare and/or chronic diseases. Patient-specific therapies are, for example, infusions that are compiled and produced on the basis of individual diseases and parameters like body weight and surface. In the field of drug safety, NIR spectroscopic analysis methods (NIR: Near infrared) are used to distinguish marketable finished drugs from drug counterfeits. It is Medios' aim to provide integrated solutions along the value chain to partners and clients, thereby ensuring an optimal pharmaceutical care for patients.

Medios AG is Germany's first publicly listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8, DE000A288821) are listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).

Contact
Medios AG
Claudia Nickolaus
Head of Investor & Public Relations
Heidestraße 9
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 232566800
Fax: +49 30 232566801
E-mail: c.nickolaus@medios.ag
www.medios.ag

Kirchhoff Consult AG
Nikolaus Hammerschmidt
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 60918618
Fax: +49 40 60918660
E-mail: nikolaus.hammerschmidt@kirchhoff.de
www.kirchhoff.de

Disclaimer
This notification contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may significantly deviate from currently expected results, specifically due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in business, economic, and competitive circumstances, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties about legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. Medios AG assumes no responsibility whatsoever for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this notification.


08.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Medios AG
Heidestraße 9
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 232 566 - 800
Fax: +49 30 232 566 - 801
E-mail: ir@medios.ag
Internet: www.medios.ag
ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8
WKN: A1MMCC
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1080719

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1080719  08.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1080719&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
