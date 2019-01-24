DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Alliance

24.01.2019 / 11:30

Corporate News

Medios AG: BerlinApotheke to become first Medios Apotheke

Berlin, 24 January 2019 - The Management Board of Medios AG ('Medios'), one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany, and the owner of BerlinApotheke Anike Oleski e. Kfr., Ms. Anike Oleski, have agreed to rename the four BerlinApotheke branches as Medios Apotheke from 1 March 2019. Medios Apotheke remains an independent company with Ms. Oleski as the sole owner.

Manfred Schneider, CEO of Medios AG: 'BerlinApotheke stands for the highest quality and competence in the field of Specialty Pharma more than almost any other pharmacy. We want to use this partnership to create consistent quality standards that are immediately apparent and beneficial to patients through the Medios brand. The public presence of Medios Apotheke will also help to increase the visibility of Medios as a leading provider of Specialty Pharma solutions. Our aim is to get more partner pharmacies excited about our idea and to further expand the network of independent Medios pharmacies with different areas of competencies and common quality standards in the Specialty Pharma sector.'

As a competence partner for Specialty Pharma solutions, Medios relies on the principle of collaborative intelligence, in other words linking individual players in the Specialty Pharma market to cooperative partners. The goal is to bring together the special competencies of independent pharmacists on a voluntary basis and without company law relationships, thereby ensuring an optimal pharmaceutical care for patients.

About Medios AG

Medios AG is one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany. As a specialist for the provision of Specialty Pharma drugs to patients and GMP-certified provider of patient-specific therapies, Medios covers substantial elements of the supply chain in this field and follows the highest international quality standards. Usually, Specialty Pharma drugs are high-priced medicines for rare and/or chronic diseases. Patient-specific therapies are, for example, infusions that are compiled and produced on the basis of individual diseases and parameters like body weight and surface. It is Medios' aim to provide integrated solutions along the value chain to partners and clients, thereby ensuring an optimal pharmaceutical care for patients.

Medios AG is Germany's first publicly listed Specialty Pharma company. The share (WKN: A1MMCC, ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) is listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) and Hamburg-Hannover Stock Exchange.

