Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Medios AG    ILM1   DE000A1MMCC8

MEDIOS AG (ILM1)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/24 05:56:03 am
16.1 EUR   +2.55%
05:35aMEDIOS AG : BerlinApotheke to become first Medios Apotheke
EQ
2018MEDIOS : expands its Management Board
PU
2018MEDIOS : expands its Management Board
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Medios AG: BerlinApotheke to become first Medios Apotheke

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 05:35am EST

DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Medios AG: BerlinApotheke to become first Medios Apotheke

24.01.2019 / 11:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Medios AG: BerlinApotheke to become first Medios Apotheke

Berlin, 24 January 2019 - The Management Board of Medios AG ('Medios'), one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany, and the owner of BerlinApotheke Anike Oleski e. Kfr., Ms. Anike Oleski, have agreed to rename the four BerlinApotheke branches as Medios Apotheke from 1 March 2019. Medios Apotheke remains an independent company with Ms. Oleski as the sole owner.

Manfred Schneider, CEO of Medios AG: 'BerlinApotheke stands for the highest quality and competence in the field of Specialty Pharma more than almost any other pharmacy. We want to use this partnership to create consistent quality standards that are immediately apparent and beneficial to patients through the Medios brand. The public presence of Medios Apotheke will also help to increase the visibility of Medios as a leading provider of Specialty Pharma solutions. Our aim is to get more partner pharmacies excited about our idea and to further expand the network of independent Medios pharmacies with different areas of competencies and common quality standards in the Specialty Pharma sector.'

As a competence partner for Specialty Pharma solutions, Medios relies on the principle of collaborative intelligence, in other words linking individual players in the Specialty Pharma market to cooperative partners. The goal is to bring together the special competencies of independent pharmacists on a voluntary basis and without company law relationships, thereby ensuring an optimal pharmaceutical care for patients.

About Medios AG
Medios AG is one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany. As a specialist for the provision of Specialty Pharma drugs to patients and GMP-certified provider of patient-specific therapies, Medios covers substantial elements of the supply chain in this field and follows the highest international quality standards. Usually, Specialty Pharma drugs are high-priced medicines for rare and/or chronic diseases. Patient-specific therapies are, for example, infusions that are compiled and produced on the basis of individual diseases and parameters like body weight and surface. It is Medios' aim to provide integrated solutions along the value chain to partners and clients, thereby ensuring an optimal pharmaceutical care for patients.

Medios AG is Germany's first publicly listed Specialty Pharma company. The share (WKN: A1MMCC, ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) is listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) and Hamburg-Hannover Stock Exchange.

Contact
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Nikolaus Hammerschmidt
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
Germany
Tel.: +49 4060918618
Fax: +49 4060918660
E-mail: nikolaus.hammerschmidt@kirchhoff.de
www.kirchhoff.de

Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may differ considerably from those currently anticipated due to various risk factors and uncertainties, such as changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, currency exchange rate fluctuations, litigation uncertainties or investigations, and availability of financial resources. Medios AG does not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this release.


24.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Medios AG
Friedrichstraße 113a
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 232 566 - 800
Fax: +49 30 232 566 - 801
E-mail: ir@medios.ag
Internet: www.medios.ag
ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8
WKN: A1MMCC
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf

 
End of News DGAP News Service

768391  24.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=768391&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDIOS AG
05:35aMEDIOS AG : BerlinApotheke to become first Medios Apotheke
EQ
2018MEDIOS : expands its Management Board
PU
2018MEDIOS : expands its Management Board
EQ
2018MEDIOS : Core shareholder mediosmanagement GmbH postpones share placement due to..
PU
2018MEDIOS AG : Core shareholder mediosmanagement GmbH postpones share placement due..
EQ
2018MEDIOS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018MEDIOS AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
2018MEDIOS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2018MEDIOS : confirms its forecast for the full year after record figures in the thi..
PU
2018MEDIOS : confirms its forecast for the full year after record figures in the thi..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 320 M
EBIT 2018 11,6 M
Net income 2018 6,57 M
Finance 2018 10,5 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 34,89
P/E ratio 2019 20,75
EV / Sales 2018 0,68x
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
Capitalization 229 M
Chart MEDIOS AG
Duration : Period :
Medios AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIOS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 24,0 €
Spread / Average Target 53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manfred Schneider Chief Executive Officer
Yann Samson Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mi Young Miehler Chief Operating Officer
Matthias Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Buß Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIOS AG16.30%260
ABBVIE-3.83%133 364
MERCK KGAA1.18%13 289
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD3.50%11 161
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD1.97%7 855
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC3.27%7 761
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.