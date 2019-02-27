Medios AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
27.02.2019 / 19:00
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|Matthias
|Last name(s):
|Gärtner
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A1MMCC8
b) Nature of the transaction
|Share purchase after exercising 100,000 stock options under an employee stock option program. The exercise price per share option is EUR 0.00
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.00 EUR
|0.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0.00 EUR
|0.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medios AG
|Friedrichstraße 113a
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.medios.ag
