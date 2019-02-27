Log in
Medios AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/27/2019 | 01:05pm EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.02.2019 / 19:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Matthias
Last name(s): Gärtner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Medios AG

b) LEI
391200Z7Z09IHDBT2L23 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8

b) Nature of the transaction
Share purchase after exercising 100,000 stock options under an employee stock option program. The exercise price per share option is EUR 0.00
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-02-26; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


27.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Medios AG
Friedrichstraße 113a
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.medios.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

49213  27.02.2019 


© EQS 2019
