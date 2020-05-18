Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Medios AG    ILM1   DE000A1MMCC8

MEDIOS AG

(ILM1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Medios AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 05:50am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.05.2020 / 11:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Tangaroa GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Manfred
Last name(s): Schneider
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Medios AG

b) LEI
391200Z7Z09IHDBT2L23 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of 40,000 shares as part of a share option program. The exercise price per share option is EUR 0.00.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.0000 EUR 0.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-05-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


18.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Medios AG
Heidestraße 9
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.medios.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

59755  18.05.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MEDIOS AG
05:50aMEDIOS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/14MEDIOS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
05/14MEDIOS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/13MEDIOS AG : Secondary placement oversubscribed several times - Free float over 6..
EQ
05/12MEDIOS AG : Increase of free float through secondary placement envisaged - Admis..
EQ
05/04MEDIOS : confirms forecast for 2020 after first quarter - Admission to Prime Sta..
EQ
04/30MEDIOS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/27MEDIOS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/24MEDIOS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
04/20MEDIOS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 666 M
EBIT 2020 20,2 M
Net income 2020 13,7 M
Finance 2020 9,25 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 38,5x
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,78x
EV / Sales2021 0,63x
Capitalization 527 M
Chart MEDIOS AG
Duration : Period :
Medios AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIOS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 39,75 €
Last Close Price 36,00 €
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manfred Schneider Chief Executive Officer
Yann Samson Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mi Young Miehler Chief Operating Officer
Matthias Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Buß Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIOS AG36.36%570
MERCK KGAA-2.23%48 465
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.-0.92%12 925
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD-2.23%12 318
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-25.54%6 151
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-3.30%5 726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group