Medios AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
05/18/2020 | 05:50am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
18.05.2020 / 11:45
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Tangaroa GmbH & Co. KG
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Manfred
|Last name(s):
|Schneider
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A1MMCC8
b) Nature of the transaction
|Sale of 40,000 shares as part of a share option program. The exercise price per share option is EUR 0.00.
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.00 EUR
|0.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0.0000 EUR
|0.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
18.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medios AG
|Heidestraße 9
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.medios.ag
|Sales 2020
|666 M
|EBIT 2020
|20,2 M
|Net income 2020
|13,7 M
|Finance 2020
|9,25 M
|Yield 2020
|-
|P/E ratio 2020
|38,5x
|P/E ratio 2021
|26,6x
|EV / Sales2020
|0,78x
|EV / Sales2021
|0,63x
|Capitalization
|527 M
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends MEDIOS AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Average target price
39,75 €
|Last Close Price
36,00 €
|Spread / Highest target
19,4%
|Spread / Average Target
10,4%
|Spread / Lowest Target
1,39%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|MEDIOS AG
|36.36%
|570