DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Medios AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Medios AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



03.04.2020 / 12:00

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 08, 2020

Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 08, 2020

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 08, 2020

Address:

Medios AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 08, 2020Address: https://medios.ag/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 08, 2020Address: https://medios.ag/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 08, 2020Address: https://medios.ag/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

03.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

