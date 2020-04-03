Log in
Medios AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/03/2020 | 06:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Medios AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Medios AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03.04.2020 / 12:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Medios AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 08, 2020
Address: https://medios.ag/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 08, 2020
Address: https://medios.ag/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 08, 2020
Address: https://medios.ag/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/

03.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Medios AG
Friedrichstraße 113a
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.medios.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1014731  03.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1014731&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
