Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Medios AG    ILM1   DE000A1MMCC8

MEDIOS AG

(ILM1)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Medios AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 05:05am EDT
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Medios AG
Medios AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.03.2019 / 10:03
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Medios AG
Street: Friedrichstraße 113a
Postal code: 10117
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200Z7Z09IHDBT2L23

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Claudia Neuhaus
Date of birth: 21 May 1967

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
07 March 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.59 % 0.00 % 2.59 % 14564019
Previous notification 4.49 % 0.00 % 4.49 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1MMCC8 377873 0 2.59 % 0.00 %
Total 377873 2.59 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
08 March 2019


11.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Medios AG
Friedrichstraße 113a
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.medios.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

785475  11.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=785475&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDIOS AG
05:05aMEDIOS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
03/07MEDIOS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/28MEDIOS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
02/27MEDIOS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/26MEDIOS : Free float in Medios AG increases significantly
EQ
02/14MEDIOS : fulfils forecast for financial year 2018 and is expecting to set new re..
EQ
01/24MEDIOS AG : BerlinApotheke to become first Medios Apotheke
EQ
2018MEDIOS : expands its Management Board
PU
2018MEDIOS : expands its Management Board
EQ
2018MEDIOS : Core shareholder mediosmanagement GmbH postpones share placement due to..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 411 M
EBIT 2019 16,0 M
Net income 2019 10,4 M
Finance 2019 15,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,49
P/E ratio 2020 15,10
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
Capitalization 213 M
Chart MEDIOS AG
Duration : Period :
Medios AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIOS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 24,0 €
Spread / Average Target 64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manfred Schneider Chief Executive Officer
Yann Samson Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mi Young Miehler Chief Operating Officer
Matthias Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Buß Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIOS AG8.52%240
ABBVIE-15.85%114 437
MERCK KGAA5.96%13 843
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD11.25%10 948
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD16.39%9 054
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC6.91%7 561
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.