MEDIOS AG

(ILM1)
  Report
Medios AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/06/2020 | 07:40am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Medios AG
06.02.2020 / 13:35
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Medios AG
Street: Friedrichstraße 113a
Postal code: 10117
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200Z7Z09IHDBT2L23

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level due to internal restructuring

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Manfred Schneider
Date of birth: 26 Jun 1962

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Tangaroa GmbH & Co. KG, Tangaroa Management GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
05 Feb 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 39.83 % 0.00 % 39.83 % 14564019
Previous notification 39.83 % 0.00 % 39.83 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1MMCC8 0 5,801,204 0.00 % 39.83 %
Total 5,801,204 39.83 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Manfred Schneider % % %
Tangaroa GmbH & Co. KG 8.21 % % 8.21 %
Tangaroa Management GmbH 31.62 % % 31.62 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
05 Feb 2020


06.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Medios AG
Friedrichstraße 113a
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.medios.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

969161  06.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=969161&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
