Medios AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/07/2020 | 10:35am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Medios AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Medios AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07.04.2020 / 16:33
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Medios AG
Friedrichstraße 113a
10117 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 06 Apr 2020

3. New total number of voting rights:
14.628.590


07.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Medios AG
Friedrichstraße 113a
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.medios.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1016963  07.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1016963&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
