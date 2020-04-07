Medios AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
04/07/2020 | 10:35am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Medios AG
07.04.2020 / 16:33
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Medios AG
Friedrichstraße 113a
10117 Berlin
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
06 Apr 2020
3. New total number of voting rights:
14.628.590
