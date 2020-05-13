DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

13.05.2020 / 08:11

Medios AG: Secondary placement oversubscribed several times - Free float over 60%

Berlin, 13 May 2020 - Medios AG, one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany, announces the successful placement of 600,000 existing shares. The shares were sold yesterday in a private placement by M.M.Warburg & CO to international institutional investors. The offering was oversubscribed more than three times after only a short time. There was no dilution of the shareholders. The free float of Medios AG has increased from around 57% to around 61% as a result of the full placement.

Manfred Schneider, CEO of Medios AG: "We are proud of the overwhelming demand for our shares and are delighted about the great trust of the investors. With the successful placement and the resulting improvement in stock liquidity, we are one step closer to the SDAX."

About Medios AG

Medios AG is one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany. As a specialist for the provision of Specialty Pharma drugs to patients, GMP-certified provider of patient-specific therapies and innovative analytical methods, Medios covers substantial elements of the supply chain in this field and follows the highest international quality standards. Usually, Specialty Pharma drugs are high-priced medicines for rare and/or chronic diseases. Patient-specific therapies are, for example, infusions that are compiled and produced on the basis of individual diseases and parameters like body weight and surface. In the field of drug safety, NIR spectroscopic analysis methods (NIR: Near infrared) are used to distinguish marketable finished drugs from drug counterfeits. It is Medios' aim to provide integrated solutions along the value chain to partners and clients, thereby ensuring an optimal pharmaceutical care for patients.

Medios AG is Germany's first publicly listed Specialty Pharma company. The share (WKN: A1MMCC, ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) is listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard).

