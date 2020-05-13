Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Medios AG    ILM1   DE000A1MMCC8

MEDIOS AG

(ILM1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Medios AG: Secondary placement oversubscribed several times - Free float over 60%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 02:15am EDT

DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Medios AG: Secondary placement oversubscribed several times - Free float over 60%

13.05.2020 / 08:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

Medios AG: Secondary placement oversubscribed several times - Free float over 60%

Berlin, 13 May 2020 - Medios AG, one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany, announces the successful placement of 600,000 existing shares. The shares were sold yesterday in a private placement by M.M.Warburg & CO to international institutional investors. The offering was oversubscribed more than three times after only a short time. There was no dilution of the shareholders. The free float of Medios AG has increased from around 57% to around 61% as a result of the full placement.

Manfred Schneider, CEO of Medios AG: "We are proud of the overwhelming demand for our shares and are delighted about the great trust of the investors. With the successful placement and the resulting improvement in stock liquidity, we are one step closer to the SDAX."

-------------------

About Medios AG
Medios AG is one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany. As a specialist for the provision of Specialty Pharma drugs to patients, GMP-certified provider of patient-specific therapies and innovative analytical methods, Medios covers substantial elements of the supply chain in this field and follows the highest international quality standards. Usually, Specialty Pharma drugs are high-priced medicines for rare and/or chronic diseases. Patient-specific therapies are, for example, infusions that are compiled and produced on the basis of individual diseases and parameters like body weight and surface. In the field of drug safety, NIR spectroscopic analysis methods (NIR: Near infrared) are used to distinguish marketable finished drugs from drug counterfeits. It is Medios' aim to provide integrated solutions along the value chain to partners and clients, thereby ensuring an optimal pharmaceutical care for patients.

Medios AG is Germany's first publicly listed Specialty Pharma company. The share (WKN: A1MMCC, ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) is listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard).

Contact
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Nikolaus Hammerschmidt
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 60918618
Fax: +49 40 60918660
E-mail: nikolaus.hammerschmidt@kirchhoff.de
www.kirchhoff.de

Disclaimer
This notification contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may significantly deviate from currently expected results, specifically due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in business, economic, and competitive circumstances, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties about legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. Medios AG assumes no responsibility whatsoever for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this notification.


13.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Medios AG
Friedrichstraße 113a
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 232 566 - 800
Fax: +49 30 232 566 - 801
E-mail: ir@medios.ag
Internet: www.medios.ag
ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8
WKN: A1MMCC
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1043131

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1043131  13.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1043131&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MEDIOS AG
02:15aMEDIOS AG : Secondary placement oversubscribed several times - Free float over 6..
EQ
05/12MEDIOS AG : Increase of free float through secondary placement envisaged - Admis..
EQ
05/04MEDIOS : confirms forecast for 2020 after first quarter - Admission to Prime Sta..
EQ
04/30MEDIOS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/27MEDIOS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/24MEDIOS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
04/20MEDIOS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/15MEDIOS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
04/08MEDIOS : with record year 2019 - Optimistic outlook for 2020 despite corona pand..
EQ
04/07MEDIOS AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities T..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 666 M
EBIT 2020 20,2 M
Net income 2020 13,7 M
Finance 2020 9,25 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 36,6x
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
EV / Sales2021 0,60x
Capitalization 500 M
Chart MEDIOS AG
Duration : Period :
Medios AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIOS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 39,75  €
Last Close Price 34,20  €
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manfred Schneider Chief Executive Officer
Yann Samson Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mi Young Miehler Chief Operating Officer
Matthias Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Buß Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIOS AG29.55%544
MERCK KGAA1.19%49 980
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.0.50%12 882
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD2.09%12 354
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-23.70%6 325
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.3.18%5 599
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group