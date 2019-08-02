Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Medios AG    ILM1   DE000A1MMCC8

MEDIOS AG

(ILM1)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Medios : achieves sales growth of almost 60 per cent in the first half of 2019, as forecast, and is optimistic for the full year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Forecast
Medios AG achieves sales growth of almost 60 per cent in the first half of 2019, as forecast, and is optimistic for the full year

02.08.2019 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Medios AG achieves sales growth of almost 60 per cent in the first half of 2019, as forecast, and is optimistic for the full year

  • Group sales in first half up 57.9 per cent to EUR 229 million
  • Management Board expects to reach at least upper end of 2019 sales forecast

Berlin, 2 August 2019 - Medios AG ('Medios'), one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany, has achieved a sales increase of almost 60 per cent in the first half of 2019, as forecast, and is optimistic for the full year. Accordingly, the Management Board now expects to reach at least the upper end of the forecasted sales target range. This amounts to EUR 430 to 440 million.

Matthias Gärtner, CFO of Medios AG: 'In the first six months of 2019, we grew dynamically due to the sustained high demand for patient-specific therapies. This development makes us optimistic for the full year. At the same time, we remain very confident that we will again improve profitability.'

According to preliminary calculations (IFRS), group sales in the period from January to June 2019 increased by 57.9 per cent year-on-year to EUR 229 million (previous year EUR 145 million). Group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, increased by 53.1 per cent to EUR 7.72 million (previous year EUR 5.04 million). Group earnings before taxes (EBT), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, climbed by 45.0 per cent to EUR 6.85 million (previous year EUR 4.72 million).

Medios confirms the earnings forecasts for the 2019 financial year. Accordingly, the Company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA* of EUR 16.5 to 17.5 million and adjusted EBT* of EUR 14.5 to 15.5 million. As far as currently foreseeable, the forecasts take into account legal changes and additional growth investments.

Manfred Schneider, CEO of Medios AG: 'With the positioning of our new brand 'MediosApotheke' and the establishment of our new business unit Drug Safety in the first half of 2019, we have placed our growth on an even broader basis. In addition, we are increasingly investing in digitalization in order to benefit from current developments such as the e-prescription.'

-------------------

* EBITDA und EBT are each adjusted for extraordinary expenses for stock options of EUR 0.64 million (non-cash) for the first half of 2019. EBT are also adjusted for extraordinary expenses for amortization of EUR 0.30 million (non-cash) on the customer base following the acquisition of operating units of BerlinApotheke Schneider & Oleski oHG in the reporting period.

About Medios AG
Medios AG is one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany. As a specialist for the provision of Specialty Pharma drugs to patients and GMP-certified provider of patient-specific therapies, Medios covers substantial elements of the supply chain in this field and follows the highest international quality standards. Usually, Specialty Pharma drugs are high-priced medicines for rare and/or chronic diseases. Patient-specific therapies are, for example, infusions that are compiled and produced on the basis of individual diseases and parameters like body weight and surface. It is Medios' aim to provide integrated solutions along the value chain to partners and clients, thereby ensuring an optimal pharmaceutical care for patients.

Medios AG is Germany's first publicly listed Specialty Pharma company. The share (WKN: A1MMCC, ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) is listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard).

Contact
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Nikolaus Hammerschmidt
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
Germany
Tel.: +49 40 60918618
Fax: +49 40 60918660
E-mail: nikolaus.hammerschmidt@kirchhoff.de
www.kirchhoff.de

Disclaimer
This notification contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may significantly deviate from currently expected results, specifically due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in business, economic, and competitive circumstances, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties about legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. Medios AG assumes no responsibility whatsoever for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this notification.


02.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Medios AG
Friedrichstraße 113a
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 232 566 - 800
Fax: +49 30 232 566 - 801
E-mail: ir@medios.ag
Internet: www.medios.ag
ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8
WKN: A1MMCC
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 850823

 
End of News DGAP News Service

850823  02.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=850823&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MEDIOS AG
02:05aMEDIOS : achieves sales growth of almost 60 per cent in the first half of 2019, ..
EQ
07/16MEDIOS : gains Austrian family office as an investor
PU
07/16MEDIOS : gains Austrian family office as an investor
EQ
07/16MEDIOS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/10MEDIOS : holds successful Annual General Meeting – Growth on track, foreca..
PU
07/10MEDIOS : holds successful Annual General Meeting - Growth on track, forecast for..
EQ
07/08MEDIOS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/23MEDIOS : raises forecasts for financial year 2019 after particularly successful ..
PU
04/23MEDIOS : raises forecasts for financial year 2019 after particularly successful ..
EQ
04/23MEDIOS : grows stronger than expected in first quarter and raises forecasts for ..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 437 M
EBIT 2019 14,7 M
Net income 2019 10,3 M
Finance 2019 12,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 23,5x
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,52x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
Capitalization 240 M
Chart MEDIOS AG
Duration : Period :
Medios AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIOS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 23,85  €
Last Close Price 16,60  €
Spread / Highest target 66,9%
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manfred Schneider Chief Executive Officer
Yann Samson Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mi Young Miehler Chief Operating Officer
Matthias Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Buß Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIOS AG21.85%265
MERCK KGAA AG4.56%44 818
WUXI APPTEC CO LTD21.54%15 436
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD21.15%9 008
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD-9.62%8 911
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC14.15%7 894
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group