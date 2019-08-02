Medios : achieves sales growth of almost 60 per cent in the first half of 2019, as forecast, and is optimistic for the full year

DGAP-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Forecast

Medios AG achieves sales growth of almost 60 per cent in the first half of 2019, as forecast, and is optimistic for the full year

Group sales in first half up 57.9 per cent to EUR 229 million

Management Board expects to reach at least upper end of 2019 sales forecast

Berlin, 2 August 2019 - Medios AG ('Medios'), one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany, has achieved a sales increase of almost 60 per cent in the first half of 2019, as forecast, and is optimistic for the full year. Accordingly, the Management Board now expects to reach at least the upper end of the forecasted sales target range. This amounts to EUR 430 to 440 million.

Matthias Gärtner, CFO of Medios AG: 'In the first six months of 2019, we grew dynamically due to the sustained high demand for patient-specific therapies. This development makes us optimistic for the full year. At the same time, we remain very confident that we will again improve profitability.'

According to preliminary calculations (IFRS), group sales in the period from January to June 2019 increased by 57.9 per cent year-on-year to EUR 229 million (previous year EUR 145 million). Group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, increased by 53.1 per cent to EUR 7.72 million (previous year EUR 5.04 million). Group earnings before taxes (EBT), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, climbed by 45.0 per cent to EUR 6.85 million (previous year EUR 4.72 million).

Medios confirms the earnings forecasts for the 2019 financial year. Accordingly, the Company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA* of EUR 16.5 to 17.5 million and adjusted EBT* of EUR 14.5 to 15.5 million. As far as currently foreseeable, the forecasts take into account legal changes and additional growth investments.

Manfred Schneider, CEO of Medios AG: 'With the positioning of our new brand 'MediosApotheke' and the establishment of our new business unit Drug Safety in the first half of 2019, we have placed our growth on an even broader basis. In addition, we are increasingly investing in digitalization in order to benefit from current developments such as the e-prescription.'

* EBITDA und EBT are each adjusted for extraordinary expenses for stock options of EUR 0.64 million (non-cash) for the first half of 2019. EBT are also adjusted for extraordinary expenses for amortization of EUR 0.30 million (non-cash) on the customer base following the acquisition of operating units of BerlinApotheke Schneider & Oleski oHG in the reporting period.

About Medios AG

Medios AG is one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany. As a specialist for the provision of Specialty Pharma drugs to patients and GMP-certified provider of patient-specific therapies, Medios covers substantial elements of the supply chain in this field and follows the highest international quality standards. Usually, Specialty Pharma drugs are high-priced medicines for rare and/or chronic diseases. Patient-specific therapies are, for example, infusions that are compiled and produced on the basis of individual diseases and parameters like body weight and surface. It is Medios' aim to provide integrated solutions along the value chain to partners and clients, thereby ensuring an optimal pharmaceutical care for patients.

Medios AG is Germany's first publicly listed Specialty Pharma company. The share (WKN: A1MMCC, ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) is listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard).

