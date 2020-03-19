Log in
Medios : acquires Kölsche Blister GmbH and raises debt capital

03/19/2020 | 08:05am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Medios AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Corporate Action
Medios AG acquires Kölsche Blister GmbH and raises debt capital

19-March-2020 / 12:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Medios AG acquires Kölsche Blister GmbH and raises debt capital

Berlin, 19 March 2020 - Medios AG ("Medios") today signed a purchase agreement to acquire Kölsche Blister GmbH. This will expand Medios' business model with the service of patient-specific blistering. Kölsche Blister GmbH generated sales of EUR 14.3 million and a slightly negative EBT* in the financial year 2019. This will be reflected proportionately in the Medios Group's income statement for the 2020 financial year. The purchase price for Kölsche Blister GmbH amounts to EUR 3 million and will be paid half each in the form of Medios shares and cash. The new shares to be issued will be created from authorized capital in a capital increase in kind excluding subscription rights. As a result, the share capital of Medios AG will be increased from EUR 14,564,019 to EUR 14,628,590.

Medios today signed a contract for a syndicated loan in the form of two facilities totaling EUR 62.5 million. This will enable Medios to finance future growth and to make further acquisitions if required. The initial variable interest rate of the loan is equal to EURIBOR plus a margin of 1.50 and 1.25% p.a. respectively. Both facilities will mature on 30 December 2022 with an extension option for two years. The Medios Group has provided collateral for both facilities in line with market conditions.

* EBT is calculated as "earnings after taxes" less the item "taxes on income and profit".

Notifying person: Matthias Gärtner, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Medios AG

Contact
Medios AG, Friedrichstraße 113a, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Phone: +49 30 232 5668 00; Fax: +49 30 232 5668 01
E-mail: ir@medios.ag; www.medios.ag

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Medios AG
Medios AG is one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany. As a specialist for the provision of Specialty Pharma drugs to patients, GMP-certified provider of patient-specific therapies and innovative analytical methods, Medios covers substantial elements of the supply chain in this field and follows the highest international quality standards. Usually, Specialty Pharma drugs are high-priced medicines for rare and/or chronic diseases. Patient-specific therapies are, for example, infusions that are compiled and produced on the basis of individual diseases and parameters like body weight and surface. In the field of drug safety, NIR spectroscopic analysis methods (NIR: Near infrared) are used to distinguish marketable finished drugs from drug counterfeits. It is Medios' aim to provide integrated solutions along the value chain to partners and clients, thereby ensuring an optimal pharmaceutical care for patients.

Medios AG is Germany's first publicly listed Specialty Pharma company. The share (WKN: A1MMCC, ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) is listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard).

Contact
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Nikolaus Hammerschmidt
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 60918618
Fax: +49 40 60918660
E-mail: nikolaus.hammerschmidt@kirchhoff.de
www.kirchhoff.de

Disclaimer
This release is a mandatory announcement pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The assessments contained therein are, as always, subject to the disclaimer provided below.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements/No duty to update
This notification contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may significantly deviate from currently expected results, specifically due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in business, economic, and competitive circumstances, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties about legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. Medios AG assumes no responsibility whatsoever for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this notification.

Other
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. It may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement could be unlawful. This announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning the purchase or sale of securities described in this announcement.

19-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Medios AG
Friedrichstraße 113a
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 232 566 - 800
Fax: +49 30 232 566 - 801
E-mail: ir@medios.ag
Internet: www.medios.ag
ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8
WKN: A1MMCC
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1001453

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1001453  19-March-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1001453&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
