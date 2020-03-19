Medios : acquires Kölsche Blister GmbH and raises debt capital

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Medios AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Corporate Action

Medios AG acquires Kölsche Blister GmbH and raises debt capital



19-March-2020 / 12:59 CET/CEST

Medios AG acquires Kölsche Blister GmbH and raises debt capital Berlin, 19 March 2020 - Medios AG ("Medios") today signed a purchase agreement to acquire Kölsche Blister GmbH. This will expand Medios' business model with the service of patient-specific blistering. Kölsche Blister GmbH generated sales of EUR 14.3 million and a slightly negative EBT* in the financial year 2019. This will be reflected proportionately in the Medios Group's income statement for the 2020 financial year. The purchase price for Kölsche Blister GmbH amounts to EUR 3 million and will be paid half each in the form of Medios shares and cash. The new shares to be issued will be created from authorized capital in a capital increase in kind excluding subscription rights. As a result, the share capital of Medios AG will be increased from EUR 14,564,019 to EUR 14,628,590. Medios today signed a contract for a syndicated loan in the form of two facilities totaling EUR 62.5 million. This will enable Medios to finance future growth and to make further acquisitions if required. The initial variable interest rate of the loan is equal to EURIBOR plus a margin of 1.50 and 1.25% p.a. respectively. Both facilities will mature on 30 December 2022 with an extension option for two years. The Medios Group has provided collateral for both facilities in line with market conditions. * EBT is calculated as "earnings after taxes" less the item "taxes on income and profit". Notifying person: Matthias Gärtner, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Medios AG Contact

Medios AG, Friedrichstraße 113a, 10117 Berlin, Germany

Phone: +49 30 232 5668 00; Fax: +49 30 232 5668 01

E-mail: ir@medios.ag; www.medios.ag Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About Medios AG

Medios AG is one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany. As a specialist for the provision of Specialty Pharma drugs to patients, GMP-certified provider of patient-specific therapies and innovative analytical methods, Medios covers substantial elements of the supply chain in this field and follows the highest international quality standards. Usually, Specialty Pharma drugs are high-priced medicines for rare and/or chronic diseases. Patient-specific therapies are, for example, infusions that are compiled and produced on the basis of individual diseases and parameters like body weight and surface. In the field of drug safety, NIR spectroscopic analysis methods (NIR: Near infrared) are used to distinguish marketable finished drugs from drug counterfeits. It is Medios' aim to provide integrated solutions along the value chain to partners and clients, thereby ensuring an optimal pharmaceutical care for patients. Medios AG is Germany's first publicly listed Specialty Pharma company. The share (WKN: A1MMCC, ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) is listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard). Contact

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Nikolaus Hammerschmidt

Borselstraße 20

22765 Hamburg

Germany

Phone: +49 40 60918618

Fax: +49 40 60918660

E-mail: nikolaus.hammerschmidt@kirchhoff.de

