Medios : confirms forecast for 2020 after first quarter - Admission to Prime Standard intended

Medios AG confirms forecast for 2020 after first quarter - Admission to Prime Standard intended

Sales growth of more than 50% in the first quarter of 2020

So far, no significant Corona effects on business development

Continued growth expected for the full year

Admission to Prime Standard shortly before application

Berlin, 4 May 2020 - Medios AG ('Medios'), one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany, has continued its dynamic growth in the first quarter of 2020. In the period from January to March, group sales increased by 52.1% to ?162.8 million compared to the same period of the previous year (?107.0 million). Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, increased by 19.4% to ?4.3 million (previous year ?3.6 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, climbed by 15.6% to ?3.7 million (previous year ?3.2 million). The Management Board confirms the full-year forecast.

Matthias Gärtner, CFO of Medios AG: 'We are very satisfied with the start into the new year. Our business has not been significantly affected by the Corona pandemic so far. This makes us confident for the further course of the year. The growth in the first quarter gives us momentum to reach our targets for 2020. In addition, we expect synergy effects from the acquisition of Kölsche Blister GmbH in the medium term.'

With the acquisition of Kölsche Blister GmbH in the first quarter of 2020, Medios' business model was expanded with the service of patient-specific blistering. This is the patient-related repackaging of finished pharmaceuticals on individual request.

In addition, Medios has signed an agreement for a syndicated loan in the amount of ?62.5 million in the first quarter. This is intended to enable Medios to finance future growth and to make further acquisitions if requested in order to benefit from the consolidation of the pharmaceutical market.

Outlook

For the 2020 financial year, Medios continues to expect - including the acquisition of Kölsche Blister GmbH in March 2020 - group sales of around ?610 to ?670 million, an adjusted EBITDA* of around ?19.5 to ?22.5 million and an adjusted EBT* of around ?17.5 to ?20.5 million.

The wider target ranges take into account the special conditions. At present, it is not possible to estimate whether the spread of the Corona virus will have a larger impact on the future business development. So far, it has not been significantly affected by the pandemic however.

Admission to Prime Standard

The shares of Medios AG are so far being traded on the Regulated Market (General Standard). The Management Board intends to apply for admission to a higher transparency level of the Regulated Market, the Prime Standard, at Deutsche Börse in the near future. This is a prerequisite for inclusion in the selection indices of Deutsche Börse.

Matthias Gärtner, CFO of Medios AG: 'Our goal is to be included in the SDAX as soon as possible. This will enable us to significantly increase the liquidity of our shares and the visibility of Medios on the capital market, especially for international investors.'

EBITDA and EBT are adjusted for extraordinary expenses for stock options and acquisitions.

About Medios AG

Medios AG is one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany. As a specialist for the provision of Specialty Pharma drugs to patients and as a GMP-certified provider of patient-specific therapies and innovative analytical methods, Medios covers substantial elements of the supply chain in this field and follows the highest international quality standards. Usually, Specialty Pharma drugs are high-priced medicines for chronic and/or rare diseases. Patient-specific therapies are, for example, infusions that are compiled and produced on the basis of individual diseases and parameters like body weight and surface. In the field of drug safety, NIR spectroscopic analysis methods (NIR: Near infrared) are used to distinguish marketable finished drugs from drug counterfeits. It is Medios' aim to provide integrated solutions along the value chain to partners and clients, thereby ensuring an optimal pharmaceutical care for patients.

Medios AG is Germany's first publicly listed Specialty Pharma company. The share (WKN: A1MMCC, ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) is listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard).

