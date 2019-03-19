Medios : introduces new analytical method for identifying counterfeit drugs

Foundation of subsidiary Medios Analytics GmbH as part of the market roll-out

Optimisation of organisation through combination of all the Medios Group's activities

Berlin, 19 March 2019 - Medios AG ('Medios'), one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany, has rolled out its innovative analytical method for identifying counterfeit drugs following a successful trial period. Processing of the first customer orders will commence shortly. In addition, Medios has founded the subsidiary Medios Analytics GmbH in which all of the activities of the Drug Safety business unit are to be consolidated.

The new analytical method enables users to identify the content of a drug package by thermal radiation, meaning the packaging does not have to be opened. Therefore, the active ingredient remains sterile and can continue to be used to produce infusion solutions. The thermal radiation measurement results are checked against the data files of a reference library developed by Medios to see whether the drug is an original or counterfeit. The entire process takes just approximately one minute. As such, Medios's new analytical method is quicker, safer and cheaper than traditional methods which require the opening of the packaging.

Manfred Schneider, CEO of Medios AG: 'With the successful market launch of our analytical method, we are adding an innovative service to our offering and are broadening the basis of our growth course. We expect to see the Drug Safety business unit to contribute to the Medios Group's earnings as early as in 2021.'

The activities of the Medios Analytics subsidiary are to be brought together with the activities of the Medios Group's other subsidiaries at a single site. To this end, Medios has rented office space in Berlin-Mitte. At the same time, the Management Board has resolved to sell the property in Berlin-Charlottenburg that Medios had acquired in March 2017 originally for this purpose. This is due to the limited long-term planning reliability regarding the collaboration with the local authorities. The aim of the merger is to optimise the organisation of the Medios Group.

About Medios AG

Medios AG is one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany. As a specialist for the provision of Specialty Pharma drugs to patients and GMP-certified provider of individualized therapies, Medios covers substantial elements of the supply chain in this field and follows the highest international quality standards. Usually, Specialty Pharma drugs are high-priced medicines for rare and/or chronic diseases. Individualized therapies are, for example, infusions that are compiled and produced on the basis of individual diseases and parameters like body weight and surface. It is Medios' aim to provide integrated solutions along the value chain to partners and clients, thereby ensuring an optimal pharmaceutical care for patients.

Medios AG is Germany's first publicly listed Specialty Pharma company. The share (WKN: A1MMCC, ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) is listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) and Hamburg-Hannover Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

This notification contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may significantly deviate from currently expected results, specifically due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in business, economic, and competitive circumstances, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties about legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. Medios AG assumes no responsibility whatsoever for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this notification.