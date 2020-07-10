Log in
MediPharm Labs : Cannabis & CBD Biopharma Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

07/10/2020 | 08:36am EDT

NEW YORK, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the Cannabis & CBD Biopharma Virtual lnvestor Conference presentations are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://www.tinyurl.com/070920VICPostPR

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

July 9th Participating Company:

Company Name

Ticker

Avicanna Inc.

(OTCQX: AVCNF | TSX: AVCN)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.

(OTCQX: CRTPF | TSX: CRDL)

Medipharm Labs Corp.

(OTCQX: MEDIF | TSX: LABS | FSE: MLZ)

Willow Biosciences Inc.

(OTCQB: CANSF | TSX: WLLW)

Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

(OTCQB: MCOA)

FinCanna Capital Corp.

(OTCQB: FNNZF | CSE: CALI)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannabis--cbd-biopharma-investor-presentations-now-available-for-on-demand-viewing-301091225.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


© PRNewswire 2020
