MediRätt: Annual General Meeting 2019

Adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet of MediRätt as well as consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet.

Disposition of the Company's profit or loss

The Annual General Meeting resolved to carry forward all funds available for the Annual General Meeting.

Discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting resolved to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer from liability for the 2018 financial year.

Election of Board of Directors and auditor as well as remuneration

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the Board of Directors shall consist of three members and one deputy and that the number of auditors shall amount to one. It was resolved that no remuneration shall be paid to the Board of Directors and that remuneration to auditors be paid in accordance with approved invoices. As members of the Board of Directors, Viveca Gyberg was re-elected and Carl Johan Merner and Carl Sjönell were elected. Göran Sjönell was elected as deputy. Carl Johan Mernes was elected new Chairman of the Board of Directors. KPMG AB, with Authorised Public Accountant Mattias Johansson as auditor in charge, was elected as auditor of the Company until the closing of the 2020 Annual General Meeting.

Resolution on authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on issues of shares, warrants and convertibles

The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors, for the period up to the next Annual General Meeting, whether on one or several occasions and whether or without pre-emption rights for the shareholders, to adopt resolutions to issue new shares, convertible debentures and warrants. Such new issue resolutions may include provisions of payment in cash and/or payment by way of contribution of non-cash consideration or by set-off of a claim or that subscription shall be subject to other conditions.

Resolution on amendments to the Articles of Association with regards to the Company name, the limits to share capital and the number of shares and the convening of a General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting resolved on amendments to the Articles of Association with regards to the Company name, the limits to share capital and the number of shares and the convening of a General meeting as stated below.

§ 1 Company name

The company's name is iZafe Group AB. The company is a public company (publ).

§ 4 Share capital

The share capital shall amount to not less than SEK 15,610,821 and not more than SEK 62,443,284.

§ 5 Number of shares

The number of shares shall amount to not less than 15,610,821 and not more than 62,443,284.

§ 9 Notice convening a general meeting

Notice convening a general meeting shall be published in the Swedish Official Gazette, on the company's website and through a notice in SvD that a notice convening a general meeting has been published.

Notice convening the Annual General Meeting and notice convening an Extraordinary General Meeting where an amendment to the articles of association will be resolved on shall be published six weeks, at the earliest, and four weeks, at the latest, prior to the general meeting. Notice convening any other Extraordinary General Meeting shall be published six weeks, at the earliest, and two weeks, at the latest, prior to the general meeting.

The amended Articles of Association will be published on the Company's website after registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

Resolution on set-off issue

The Annual General meeting resolved on a set-off issue through a private placement in respect of 825,240 series B shares. The right to subscribe for the new shares shall vest in the creditors Sjönell & Co Aktiebolag, Carl Johan Merner, Marmorbruks Aktiebolag, Andruo enskild firma and Säfwenberg Projektutveckling Handelsbolag. The reason for not applying the shareholders' pre-emption rights is to settle existing debts in a time and cost efficient manner, while at the same time promoting a long term alignment of interests and loyalty among the board of directors and management without straining the Company's liquidity. For each share of series B subscribed for, SEK 5.18 shall be paid. The basis for the subscription price is the market value of the share. Payment shall be made by set-off of a claim.

Resolution on issue of warrants with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights

The Annual General Meeting resolved on issue of a maximum of 2,200,000 warrants which entitle subscription of new shares of series B in the Company. The warrants may, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, be subscribed for by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, three informed ordinary Board members, one deputy Board member, one resigning Board member and the secretary of the Board of Directors, who may each subscribe for the number of warrants set forth in the below table. The purpose of the issuance and the deviation from the shareholders priority right is, to offer members of the Board of Directors and the secretary to the Board of Directors increased ownership in the Company. The purpose is to create a common interest for the Company's shareholders and its Board of Directors to work for and aim at the Company achieving the best development possible with respect to its business and value. A subscription price of SEK 0.06 shall be paid for each warrant. The basis for the subscription price is the market value of the warrants according to the Black & Scholes valuation model. Each warrant entitles to subscription of one new share of series B in the Company at a price of SEK 11. Subscription for new share by exercise of warrant shall be made during the period from when the warrants are registered by the Swedish Companies Registration Office up to and including 10 April 2021 or the earlier date set forth in the terms for the warrants.

Resolution on issue of warrants with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, as well as approval of transfer of warrants to certain employees

The Annual General Meeting resolved on issue of a maximum of 1 000 000 warrants of series TO7 to the Company's wholly owned subsidiary iZafe AB, and on approval of transfer of warrants of series TO7 from iZafe to certain key employees in the group of companies where MediRätt is the parent company.

The warrants shall entitle to subscription of new shares of series B in the Company. Right to subscribe for 1,000,000 warrants shall, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, vest in iZafe. iZafe shall have the right and obligation to transfer the warrants to employees in the group where MediRätt is the parent company. The purpose of the issuance and the deviation from the shareholders priority right is, to offer employees increased ownership in the company. The purpose is to create a common interest for the company's shareholders and employees of the group where MediRätt is the parent company to work for and aim at the company achieving the best development possible with respect to its business and value. Each warrant entitles to subscription of one new share of series B in the company at a price of SEK 11. Subscription for new share by exercise of warrant shall be made during the period from when the warrants are registered by the Swedish Companies Registration Office up to and including 10 April 2021 or the earlier date set forth in the terms for the warrants.

The right to acquire warrants from iZafe shall vest in categories of employees in the group where MediRätt is the parent company. The Chief Executive Officer of the Company (Category 1) shall have the right to acquire 500,000 warrants, certain other senior executives (Category 2) shall be entitled to acquire at most 290,000 warrants in aggregate and other employees (Category 3) shall be entitled to acquire at most 210,000 warrants in aggregate. The Board of Directors shall determine which employees in each category shall have the right to acquire warrants and how many warrants that each such employee shall have the right to acquire. The warrants shall be transferred on market terms at a price established based on a calculated market value of the warrants at the time of the transfer.