Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Medivir AB (publ)    MVR   SE0000273294

MEDIVIR AB (PUBL)

(MVR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Medivir publ : Invitation to Medivir's R&D Day on March 2, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 02:54am EST

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) invites investors, analysts and the media to a R&D Day in Stockholm, Monday March 2, 2020, at 14:00 to 16:30 CET.

The presentations will, among other things, address new clinical results from the phase Ia study with MIV-818 in liver cancer patients. Members of Medivir's management team and Professor Jeff Evans, Director of the Institute of Cancer Sciences at the University of Glasgow, will give presentations.

The meeting will be held at Helio GT30, Grev Turegatan 30 in Stockholm, on March 2 at 14:00 to 16:30 CET.

The presentations will be held in English. The event will also be streamed via a link on the website: www.medivir.com. The presentations will be available on Medivir's website.

To register, please send an e-mail to: info@cordcom.se

 

Agenda



13.30-14.00

Registration and coffee


14.00-14.10

Introduction

Dr Uli Hacksell, CEO Medivir

14.10-14.40

Hepatocellular carcinoma (and ihCCA) - unmet needs

Prof Jeff Evans, University of Glasgow

14.40-15.00

The liver cancer market

Dr Christina Herder, COO and EVP, Medivir

15.00-15.15

Break


15.15-15.30

The nucleotide prodrug platform and scientific rationale for MIV-818

Dr Fredrik Öberg, CSO Medivir

15.30-16.10

Current status of the development of MIV-818

Dr Karin Tunblad, MIV-818 project leader

16.10-16.30

Summing up

Dr Uli Hacksell, CEO Medivir

16.30-17.30

Mingel


 

Warm  welcome!

 

About MIV-818

MIV-818 is a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancers and to minimize side effects. It has the potential to become the first liver-targeted, orally administered drug to benefit patients with HCC and other forms of liver cancer. A phase I study is ongoing in liver cancer patients.

About Medivir

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The company is investing in indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

For further information, please contact:
Uli Hacksell, CEO
Medivir AB
Phone: +46(0)8-5468-3100. 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/medivir/r/invitation-to-medivir-s-r-d-day-on-march-2--2020,c3045131

The following files are available for download:

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-medivirs-rd-day-on-march-2-2020-301010462.html

SOURCE Medivir


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MEDIVIR AB (PUBL)
02:54aMEDIVIR PUBL : Invitation to Medivir's R&D Day on March 2, 2020
PR
02:32aMEDIVIR PUBL : Invitation to Medivir's R&D Day on March 2, 2020
AQ
02/24MEDIVIR PUBL : and Shijiazhuang Yuanmai Biotechnology sign licensing agreement r..
AQ
02/21Xbrane Biopharma strengthens its management team to better equip the company ..
AQ
02/13MEDIVIR PUBL : Ab - year end report january - december 2019
AQ
02/11MEDIVIR PUBL : invites to R&D Day on March 2, 2020
AQ
01/30MEDIVIR PUBL : has received notices of allowance in the EU and Japan for MIV-818..
AQ
01/20MEDIVIR PUBL : phase II study of MIV-711 in patients with osteoarthritis publish..
AQ
2019MEDIVIR PUBL : Investigator-initiated phase II clinical study of remetinostat st..
AQ
2019MEDIVIR PUBL : Futility analysis performed of the phase II combination study wit..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group