MediWound : Company Factsheet

EscharEx: Potential game changer with a substantial market opportunity in a sizeable market

U.S. Phase 2 adaptive design study for treatment of venous leg ulcers is up and running, with an interim assessment anticipated in 1H/2021

Study is designed to assess the efficacy and safety of EscharEx compared to gel vehicle (placebo control), as well as head-to-head with the current non-surgical standard of care in the U.S.

Significant market opportunity in chronic wound debridement with targeted addressable market of over $2 billion in U.S. alone with current enzymatic debridement agent generates more than $300 million every year