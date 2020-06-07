Log in
MediWound : Company Factsheet

06/07/2020

MediWound Snapshot (Nasdaq: MDWD)

Validated breakthrough platform technology with commercial product - NexoBrid®, and promising late-stage product candidate - EscharEx®

Strategic U.S. partnerships and solid balance sheet supporting development activities

Upcoming meaningful milestones in both programs

EscharEx: Potential game changer with a substantial market opportunity in a sizeable market

  • U.S. Phase 2 adaptive design study for treatment of venous leg ulcers is up and running, with an interim assessment anticipated in 1H/2021
  • Study is designed to assess the efficacy and safety of EscharEx compared to gel vehicle (placebo control), as well as head-to-head with the current non-surgical standard of care in the U.S.
  • Significant market opportunity in chronic wound debridement with targeted addressable market of over $2 billion in U.S. alone with current enzymatic debridement agent generates more than $300 million every year
  • Broader enzymatic use with a clear unmet need for rapid and effective enzymatic agent

NexoBrid: Commercial product with Strategic U.S. partnerships with BARDA and Vericel accompanied by global expansion

  • Positive U.S. Phase 3 top-line results for NexoBrid
  • BLA filing planned for mid-2020, and expect for a PDUFA date around midyear 2021
  • NexoBrid expanded access program is up and running to treat burn patients during the ongoing preparation and review of the BLA
  • Commercial collaboration with Vericel in North America provides near-term cash inflows including milestone payments, royalty payments and manufacturing price
  • Substantial support by BARDA: R&D programs are fully funded and procurement for emergency stockpile valued at $16.5 million was initiated
  • Continues global expansion of NexoBrid through new distribution agreement

Solid balance sheet to fund ongoing EscharEx Development

  • Cash of $27.3 million as of 3/31/2020 and no debt
  • Generated revenues of $32 million in 2019, including upfront payment of $17.5 million from Vericel collaboration; 1Q 20 revenues of $4.4 million
  • NexoBrid is cash flow positive and continues to support our balance sheet
  • Cash on hand and expected cash inflows from NexoBrid, support EscharEx development plan

Upcoming meaningful milestones

Submission of NexoBrid

EscharEx interim

BLA in mid-year 2020

analysis in 1H/2021

Disclaimer

MediWound Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2020 15:50:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -11,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,96x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 56,7 M 56,7 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,38 $
Last Close Price 2,09 $
Spread / Highest target 236%
Spread / Average Target 206%
Spread / Lowest Target 164%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sharon Malka Chief Executive Officer
Stephen T. Wills Executive Chairman
Boaz Gur-Lavie Chief Financial Officer
Lior Rosenberg Chief Medical Officer
Ety Klinger Chief Research & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIWOUND LTD.-32.74%57
CSL LIMITED3.47%90 508
BIOGEN INC.3.37%50 053
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.53.58%36 545
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS5.11%25 442
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.32.89%22 009
