MediWound : Company Factsheet

Validated breakthrough platform technology with commercial product - NexoBrid®, and promising late-stage product candidate - EscharEx®
Strategic U.S. partnerships and solid balance sheet supporting development activities
Upcoming meaningful milestones in both programs
EscharEx: Potential game changer with a substantial market opportunity in a sizeable market
U.S. Phase 2 adaptive design study for treatment of venous leg ulcers is up and running, with an interim assessment anticipated in 1H/2021
Study is designed to assess the efficacy and safety of EscharEx compared to gel vehicle (placebo control), as well as head-to-head with the current non-surgical standard of care in the U.S.
Significant market opportunity in chronic wound debridement with targeted addressable market of over $2 billion in U.S. alone with current enzymatic debridement agent generates more than $300 million every year
Broader enzymatic use with a clear unmet need for rapid and effective enzymatic agent
NexoBrid: Commercial product with Strategic U.S. partnerships with BARDA and Vericel accompanied by global expansion
Positive U.S. Phase 3 top-line results for NexoBrid
BLA filing planned for mid-2020, and expect for a PDUFA date around midyear 2021
NexoBrid expanded access program is up and running to treat burn patients during the ongoing preparation and review of the BLA
Commercial collaboration with Vericel in North America provides near-term cash inflows including milestone payments, royalty payments and manufacturing price
Substantial support by BARDA: R&D programs are fully funded and procurement for emergency stockpile valued at $16.5 million was initiated
Continues global expansion of NexoBrid through new distribution agreement
Solid balance sheet to fund ongoing EscharEx Development
Cash of $27.3 million as of 3/31/2020 and no debt
Generated revenues of $32 million in 2019, including upfront payment of $17.5 million from Vericel collaboration; 1Q 20 revenues of $4.4 million
NexoBrid is cash flow positive and continues to support our balance sheet
Cash on hand and expected cash inflows from NexoBrid, support EscharEx development plan