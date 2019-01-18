Log in
MEDLEY CAPITAL CORP (MCC)

MEDLEY CAPITAL CORP (MCC)
Medley Capital : FrontFour Issues Investor Presentation to Medley Capital Shareholders

01/18/2019 | 03:48pm EST

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FrontFour Capital Group LLC ("FrontFour"), a significant shareholder of Medley Capital Corporation ("Medley Capital") (NYSE:MCC), today issued an Investor Presentation to the Medley Capital shareholders, originally filed with the SEC on January 14, 2019, reiterating its serious concerns with the proposed combination of Medley Capital, Sierra Income Corporation and Medley Management Inc. 

In the Investor Presentation, FrontFour discusses in greater detail how the proposed transaction would transfer significant value away from Medley Capital shareholders, the apparent failure of the Medley Capital board to adequately pursue alternative value maximizing transactions, the lack of alignment between the interests of the Taube brothers and shareholders and concerning disclosures in Medley Capital's proxy statement.  FrontFour believes the best path forward for Medley Capital shareholders is to vote down the proposed transaction and for Medley Capital to commence a robust sale process. 

FrontFour's Investor Presentation is available on the SEC's website and can be viewed by clicking the following link: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/810606/FrontFour_Investor_Presentation.pdf   

FRONTFOUR CAPITAL GROUP LLC

FrontFour Capital Group LLC, located in the United States at 35 Mason Street, Greenwich, CT 06830, was formed in December 2006. FrontFour Capital Group LLC is registered with the Securities & Exchange Commission as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

Written materials are submitted voluntarily pursuant to Rule 14a-6(g)(1) promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This is not a solicitation of authority to vote your proxy. FrontFour Capital Group LLC ("FrontFour Capital") is not asking for your proxy card and will not accept proxy cards if sent. The cost of this filing is being borne entirely by FrontFour Capital. 

PLEASE NOTE: FrontFour Capital is not asking for your proxy card and cannot accept your proxy card. Please DO NOT send us your proxy card.

CONTACT

Investor Contact:

David A. Lorber
FrontFour Capital Group LLC
35 Mason Street, 4th Floor
Greenwich, CT 06830
203-274-9050

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frontfour-issues-investor-presentation-to-medley-capital-shareholders-300781093.html

SOURCE FrontFour Capital Group LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
