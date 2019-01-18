Medley Capital : FrontFour Issues Investor Presentation to Medley Capital Shareholders

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FrontFour Capital Group LLC ("FrontFour"), a significant shareholder of Medley Capital Corporation ("Medley Capital") (NYSE:MCC), today issued an Investor Presentation to the Medley Capital shareholders, originally filed with the SEC on January 14, 2019, reiterating its serious concerns with the proposed combination of Medley Capital, Sierra Income Corporation and Medley Management Inc.

In the Investor Presentation, FrontFour discusses in greater detail how the proposed transaction would transfer significant value away from Medley Capital shareholders, the apparent failure of the Medley Capital board to adequately pursue alternative value maximizing transactions, the lack of alignment between the interests of the Taube brothers and shareholders and concerning disclosures in Medley Capital's proxy statement. FrontFour believes the best path forward for Medley Capital shareholders is to vote down the proposed transaction and for Medley Capital to commence a robust sale process.

FrontFour's Investor Presentation is available on the SEC's website and can be viewed by clicking the following link: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/810606/FrontFour_Investor_Presentation.pdf

