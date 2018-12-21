Medley Management : Committed Over $675 Million to U.S. Middle Market Companies in the First Nine Months of 2018

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY), an alternative asset management firm, today announced that it committed over $675 million of capital to U.S. middle market companies in the first nine months of 2018.

Investments include:

A senior secured 1st lien loan to a manufacturer of high performance, in-room air conditioning products

A senior secured 1st lien loan to a platform of managed service providers offering outsourced IT services to small and medium sized businesses

A senior secured 1st lien loan to a leading provider of remote tank monitoring solutions serving industrial gas and propane suppliers worldwide

A senior secured 1st lien loan to a leading consumer data analytics and supply chain management company

A senior secured 1st lien loan to an aggregator of specialized and vertically oriented software businesses

"In the first nine months of 2018, we provided capital to companies operating in more than 30 industries in the U.S. We are well positioned for the current market environment and are actively looking for attractive investment opportunities," said Brook Taube, CEO of Medley. "Our combination of permanent capital and long-dated institutional funds makes us a reliable source of capital for our corporate partners."

About Medley

Medley is an alternative asset management firm offering yield solutions to retail and institutional investors. Medley's national direct origination franchise is a premier provider of capital to the middle market in the U.S. Medley has $4.8 billion of assets under management in two business development companies, Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE: MCC) (TASE: MCC) and Sierra Income Corporation, a credit interval fund, Sierra Total Return Fund (NASDAQ: SRNTX) and several private investment vehicles. Over the past 15 years, Medley has provided capital to over 400 companies across 35 industries in North America.1

Medley LLC, the operating company of Medley Management Inc., has outstanding bonds which trade on the NYSE under the symbols (NYSE: MDLX) and (NYSE: MDLQ). Medley Capital Corporation is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MCC) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: MCC) and has outstanding bonds which trade on both the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols (NYSE: MCV), (NYSE: MCX) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the symbol (TASE: MCC.B1).

Investor Contact:

Sam Anderson

Head of Capital Markets & Risk Management

Medley Management Inc.

212-759-0777

Media Contact:

Erin Clark

Teneo Strategy

646-214-8355

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding the proposed transactions. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and each of Sierra Income Corporation ("Sierra"), Medley Capital Corporation ("MCC") and Medley Management Inc. ("MDLY") may make related oral forward-looking statements on or following the date hereof. Statements that include the words "should," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "anticipate," "seek," "will," and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements in this material or similar oral statements for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws or otherwise. Because forward-looking statements, such as the date that the parties expect the proposed transactions to be completed and the expectation that the proposed transactions will provide improved liquidity for Sierra, MCC, and MDLY stockholders and will be accretive to net investment income for both Sierra and MCC, include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied and include, but are not limited to, those discussed in each of Sierra's, MCC's and MDLY's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and (i) the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions relating to the proposed transactions described herein, including, but not limited to, the requisite approvals of the stockholders of each of Sierra, MCC, and MDLY, Sierra successfully taking all actions reasonably required with respect to certain outstanding indebtedness of MCC and MDLY to prevent any material adverse effect relating thereto, certain required approvals of the SEC and the Small Business Administration, the necessary consents of certain third-party advisory clients of MDLY, and any applicable waiting period (and any extension thereof) applicable to the transactions under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, shall have expired or been terminated, (ii) the parties' ability to successfully consummate the proposed transactions, and the timing thereof, and (iii) the possibility that competing offers or acquisition proposals related to the proposed transactions will be made and, if made, could be successful. Additional risks and uncertainties specific to Sierra, MCC and MDLY include, but are not limited to, (i) the costs and expenses that Sierra, MCC and MDLY have, and may incur, in connection with the proposed transactions (whether or not they are consummated), (ii) the impact that any litigation relating to the proposed transactions may have on any of Sierra, MCC and MDLY, (iii) that projections with respect to dividends may prove to be incorrect, (iv) Sierra's ability to invest our portfolio of cash in a timely manner following the closing of the proposed transactions, (v) the market performance of the combined portfolio, (vi) the ability of portfolio companies to pay interest and principal in the future; (vii) the ability of MDLY to grow its fee earning assets under management; (viii) whether Sierra, as the surviving company, will trade with more volume and perform better than MCC and MDLY prior to the proposed transactions; and (ix) negative effects of entering into the proposed transactions on the trading volume and market price of the MCC's or MDLY's common stock.

The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that will be included in the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus (as defined below) relating to the proposed transactions, and in the "Risk Factors" sections of each of Sierra's, MCC's and MDLY's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The forward- looking statements in this press release represent Sierra's, MCC's and MDLY's views as of the date of hereof. Sierra, MCC and MDLY anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their views to change. However, while they may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, none of Sierra, MCC or MDLY have the current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing Sierra's, MCC's or MDLY's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this material.

Important Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transactions, Sierra intends to file with the SEC and mail to its stockholders a Registration Statement on Form N-14 that will include a proxy statement and that also will constitute a prospectus of Sierra, and MCC and MDLY intend to file with the SEC and mail to their respective stockholders a proxy statement on Schedule 14A (collectively, the "Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus"). The definitive Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus will be mailed to stockholders of Sierra, MCC, and MDLY, respectively. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT SIERRA, MCC, AND MDLY, THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS AND RELATED MATTERS. When available, investors and security holders will be able to obtain the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC by Sierra, MCC, and MDLY, free of charge, from the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov and from Sierra's website (www.sierraincomecorp.com), MCC's website (www.medleycapitalcorp.com), or MDLY's website (www.mdly.com). Investors and security holders may also obtain free copies of the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC from Sierra, MCC, or MDLY by contacting Sam Anderson, Medley's Investor Relations contact, at 212-759-0777.

Participants in the Potential Solicitation

Sierra, MCC, and MDLY and their respective directors, executive officers, other members of their management, employees and other persons may be deemed to be participants in the anticipated solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transactions. Information regarding Sierra's directors and executive officers is available in its definitive proxy statement for its 2018 annual meeting of stockholders filed with the SEC on March 14, 2018 (the "Sierra 2018 Proxy Statement"). Information regarding MCC's directors and executive officers is available in its definitive proxy statement for its 2018 annual meeting of stockholders filed with the SEC on December 21, 2017 (the "MCC 2018 Proxy Statement"). Information regarding MDLY's directors and executive officers is available in its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2017 on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2018 (the "MDLY 2017 10-K"). To the extent holdings of securities by such directors or executive officers have changed since the amounts disclosed in the Sierra 2018 Proxy Statement, the MCC 2018 Proxy Statement, and the MDLY 2017 Form 10-K, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed by such directors or executive officers, as the case may be, with the SEC. More detailed information regarding the identity of potential participants, and their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus when such documents become available and in other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC. These documents may be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

No Offer or Solicitation

The information in this press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to or in connection with the proposed transactions or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

1 Medley Management Inc. is the parent company of Medley LLC and several registered investment advisors (collectively, "Medley"). Assets under management refers to assets of our funds, which represents the sum of the net asset value of such funds, the drawn and undrawn debt (at the fund level, including amounts subject to restrictions) and uncalled committed capital (including commitments to funds that have yet to commence their investment periods). Assets under management are as of September 30, 2018.

