Medley Management : Supports J.W. Childs Associates' Acquisition of Walker Edison

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY, "Medley"), today announced that it provided a senior secured credit facility to support the acquisition of Walker Edison by J.W. Childs Associates, L.P. ("J.W. Childs").

Walker Edison partners with leading global e-commerce platforms to provide innovative home furnishings at affordable prices. The company utilizes a data driven approach to product development and a robust logistics and supply chain to deliver best-in-class customer service and support.

"We were pleased to partner with Medley on financing this acquisition and appreciate their support," said David Fiorentino, a Partner with J.W. Childs. "We look forward to continuing to work together to support Walker Edison's continued success."

"Medley is pleased to provide a financing solution to J.W. Childs for this acquisition," said Brian Dohmen, Head of Direct Lending & Origination at Medley.

About Medley

Medley is an alternative asset management firm offering yield solutions to retail and institutional investors. Medley's national direct origination franchise is a premier provider of capital to the middle market in the U.S. Medley has $4.8 billion of assets under management in two business development companies, Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE: MCC) (TASE: MCC) and Sierra Income Corporation, a credit interval fund, Sierra Total Return Fund (NASDAQ: SRNTX) and several private investment vehicles. Over the past 15 years, we have provided capital to over 400 companies across 35 industries in North America.1

Medley LLC, the operating company of Medley Management Inc., has outstanding bonds which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols (NYSE:MDLX) and (NYSE:MDLQ). Medley Capital Corporation is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:MCC) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: MCC) and has outstanding bonds which trade on both the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols (NYSE:MCV), (NYSE:MCX) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the symbol (TASE: MCC.B1).

